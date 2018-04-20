Black Lillies finally getting it right thanks to new lineup and Facebook Live

Many bands spend their entire lifespans cultivating and establishing a voice. The Black Lillies had no problem finding theirs. It just took the best part of a decade to secure the right people to give it life.
The Knoxville troupe presented a solid Americana sound upon the release of its debut album, “Whiskey Angel,” in 2009. With singer and songsmith Cruz Contreras at the helm, the Lillies designed songs of folkish intent and construction that came with varying degrees of electric dressing. You could almost detect a country accent at times, yet the resulting music leaned more to loose fitting, roots friendly rock ‘n’ roll.
But in the years that followed, the Lillies personnel never seemed to stay put. As soon as one roster was seemingly decided upon, members would bolt. New recruits would then sift in and out of the ranks. Not even the number of players in the band remained the same.
Contreras finally hit the band he had hoped for last year — a tight but flexible four member crew rounded out by drummer Bowman Townsend (the closest thing, aside from Contreras, to a veteran member), bassist and vocalist Sam Quinn (formerly of the Tennessee alt-country troupe The Everybodyfields) and guitarist and vocalist Dustin Schaefer.
For once, The Black Lillies felt like a band instead of a pack of musical mercenaries.
“It’s been a long road getting to this point,” said Contreras, who brings the current Lillies to Lexington for a Thursday performance at Willie’s Locally Known. “In general, the band always had different stages of rotating players. There were benefits to bringing new players in and out. We were able to borrow from each other’s energy and creativity, but there is no substitute for having a steady lineup for creating something that is ready for the long haul, that builds to where you get to know people on such a level that it really tightens up the music. It builds those extra gears.”
Contreras wasted no time is putting the realigned Lillies quartet to work.
The Black Lillies convened at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, North Carolina to cut its fifth album, which is due for release in September, with Grammy-nominated producer Jamie Candiloro (whose client list includes the Eagles, R.E.M., Ryan Adams and Willie Nelson).
“All the other Black Lillies records have different amounts of additional players, guest players or transitional players,” Contreras said. “This time it was just the four of us going into the studio. The only person that played something besides us was Jamie. He really vetted the songs and, if need be, tore them down, built them back and re-arranged them. So for the most part, when we went in, we knew what we were going to do.”
Another reason the band was so prepared for recording was that it had a bounty of new songs prepared. More than that, the Lillies had devised a novel way to let their fans in on the music at its most formative stage of construction. Since last summer, the Lillies have been posting video performances of the new songs through an online series called the Sprinter Sessions. These were hardly finished works, however. The performances were usually stripped down, demo-style acoustic blueprint tunes that might only feature two or three members. The results not only helped determine new music for a new album but cemented the working spirit of a still-young Lillies lineup.
“The series was inspired by the Sprinter van we travel in,” Contreras said. “We would write a song every week. No matter where we were, we would Facebook it live then put it up on the website. That kept us engaged with our fans. They got to know Sam more. They got to know Dustin more. They realize now we have multiple songwriters. We let people really become part of the evolution of the band. Then when it came to making the record, we had tons of material to choose from. We also learned how to collaborate and write together.
“The arrangements people hear on the Sprinter Sessions expanded into full-on electric band recordings — full rhythm sections, electric guitars, three-part harmonies, the works. People asked, though, ‘Will this be an acoustic record?’ Well, no. What they heard online were the acoustic demos done on the road. That’s why we did them that way. When it came time to make a studio record, we did that. The new record is very produced but not over-produced. We made sure it’s still got that raw, live energy. It was us playing and doing our thing.”
If You Go
The Black Lillies
When: 9 p.m. April 26
Where: Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr.
Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show
Call: 859-281-1116
