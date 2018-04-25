If you were 'devastated' you missed this show last fall, here's your second chance

Hallelujah! The Leonard Cohen Tribute
7 p.m. April 28 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. $15. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.tix.com.
The hottest concert ticket last fall didn’t belong to an arena act or a popular club or theater performance. It didn’t even have a price tag.
It was to a Saturday evening gathering of local and regional artists paying tribute to Leonard Cohen. Staged as part of First Presbyterian Church’s Music for Mission series, but presented in conjunction with Soulful Space concerts at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, the “The Gift of a Golden Voice” gathered more than a dozen acts performing songs penned by the late Canadian songsmith and poet from throughout his career.
The free tickets were distributed long before the Nov. 7 show date, leaving a substantial number of Cohen fans unable to attend. So, naturally, that prompted plans to stage another Cohen tribute, right? Well, not initially.
“In our debriefing meeting after the show, we decided not to do a second show,” said Anita Courtney, one of the principal organizers of the November concert. “But later, we heard (comments) like 'broken-hearted,’ ‘devastated’ and ‘crushed’ when people told us how they felt about not being able to attend. Some people who came to the first show contacted us saying they wanted to come again. When we surveyed the artists they were all in for an encore so we went for it.”
The second Cohen tribute concert, titled “Hallelujah!” after what is probably Cohen’s best known composition, takes place Saturday and moves to the larger Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. There is a ticket price of $15 this time, as well. The artists and tech crew will be essentially the same as the assembly that staged the November show.
That means there will be return performances by One Lane Bridge, Colin Fleming, The Paper Moon Trio, Quantum Mechanics, Four Leonards (and a Fifth), The Sherry Sebastian Trio, The Partisans, Doc Feldman with Art Shechet, The Joanna James Trio, Nevi’im, and Lauren Hill, Lorne Dechtenberg and Diane Arnson Svarlien. There will be two notable additions: Daisy Helmuth and Paul K.
“The first Cohen tribute exceeded our expectations,” Courtney said. “The caliber of the musicians, the groups that formed just to be in the show and the heart and soul that they brought to Cohen’s tower of song was more than we could have hoped for.”
Keller alone
Keller Williams is back this weekend. The original one-man jam band, famous for creating ensemble-like textures on his own through live vocal and guitar loops, has expanded his performance possibilities of late with more conventional performance bands like the KWahtro (which collaborates with Williams on his 2017 album “Sync”), a bluegrass-directed group that covers Grateful Dead tunes aptly named Grateful Grass, touring collaborations with string music daredevils The Travelin’ McCourys.
Williams’ concert Friday night at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave., presents him in his familiar solo setting (8 p.m., $25). For tickets, go to cosmic-charlies.com.
Take the Wheel or drive to Louisville
Tonight’s performance at the Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. in Frankfort, by the multi-Grammy winning Texas swing troupe Asleep at the Wheel is sold out. Still, a few single seats popped up on the Grand’s website, Grandtheatrefrankfort.org, in recent days. A call to the venue’s box office at 502-352-7469 to check for any last minute ticket availability may prove worthwhile. For those with tickets, showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Still be itching for a road trip show? Then take a drive to the Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road in Louisville tonight for a bill that’s guaranteed to please: the masterful country/Cuban/vintage pop brigade The Mavericks and world class rock ‘n’ roller JD McPherson (7:30 p.m.; $35-$45). For tickets, go to Iroquoisamphitheater.com.
Comments