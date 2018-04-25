New music Friday from Janelle Monae, Willie Nelson, Keith Urban ...

OUT TODAY
Jessie Baylin, “Strawberry Wind”
Beth Nielsen Chapman, “Hearts of Glass”
Dr. Dog, “Critical Equation”
Godsmack, “When Legends Rise”
Hawthorne Heights, “Bad Frequencies”
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” NBC Event soundtrack
Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco, “You're Driving Me Crazy”
Janelle Monae, “Dirty Computer”
Willie Nelson, “Last Man Standing”
Okkervil River, “In the Rainbow Rain”
Post Malone, “Beerbongs & Bentleys”
Twin Shadow, “Caer”
Keith Urban, “Graffiti U”
COMING MAY 4
Leon Bridges, “Good Thing”
Lake Street Dive, “Free Yourself Up”
Shinedown, “Attention Attention”
Trampled by Turtles, “Life is Good on the Open Road”
