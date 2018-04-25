Who’s playing where, this weekend

Place
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Larry Williams, 10
Jericho Woods, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Paper Moon, 7-10
Willie Eames, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Trisko’s Garage, 8:30-12:30
Ronn & Friends, 8-midnight
Sunday Jam, 3-7
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Radio 80, 9-1
Radio 80, 9-1
Best Friend Bar
500 Euclid Ave.
Shock Theatre, Sunny Cheeba, 9
Bogart’s at Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Mike Archer, 8-11
Mike Archer, 8-11
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Chris Weiss, 6-9
Steve Childers, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Trippin Roots, 9-midnight
Brothers from Different Mothers, 9-midnight
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Society’s Plague Album Release, 8, $5
Broncho, Ishi, Shawnthony Calypso, 9:30, $12-$15
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Jason Hugg, 6:30-9:30
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
Maggie Lander, 10-2
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Keller Williams, 8, $25
Dead Rider, Lung, Ford Theatre Reunion, 9, $10
Grateful Sunday, 9
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
Brother Smith, 7-10
Jeff Blackburn, 6-9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
H-D Entertainment, 10-1
The C Connection, 9-1
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Sam Jones, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Jordan Chapman, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Dock Steffey, 7-10
Trippin Roots, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Liam’s Fancy, 5-8; Eric Cummins Band, 9-midnight
Serpervivi, Michael Tyree, Donnie Bowling, 8-10
Johnny Roy & The RubTones, 5-8
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas Karaoke Contest, 9:30-1:30
LexVegas, 9:30-1:30
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
Twiddle, 7, $15
Mr. Brews Taphouse
220 Ruccio Way, Suite 110
Josh Tong, 8-10
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
2 Cool Band, 9
HoneyChild, 9
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8
Ebony and Ivory, 6-9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Kung Fu Fighters, 9:30-1:30
Greener Time, 9:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8
Brother Eustace, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles
Skinny Mulligan, 6
Waterfront
220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester
Faded Blue, 8
Bent Penny Band, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Commonwealth Band, Shane Smith, 9:30, $5
Grayson Capps, Rosie Flores, 9, $10
Wicked Stage Cabaret, 7:30, $20
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Southland Drive, 6
