Maggie Lander performs at the Chevy Chase Inn this weekend.
Music News & Reviews

Who’s playing where, this weekend

April 25, 2018 05:34 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Larry Williams, 10

Jericho Woods, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Paper Moon, 7-10

Willie Eames, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Trisko’s Garage, 8:30-12:30

Ronn & Friends, 8-midnight

Sunday Jam, 3-7

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Radio 80, 9-1

Radio 80, 9-1

Best Friend Bar

500 Euclid Ave.

Shock Theatre, Sunny Cheeba, 9

Bogart’s at Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Mike Archer, 8-11

Mike Archer, 8-11

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Chris Weiss, 6-9

Steve Childers, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Trippin Roots, 9-midnight

Brothers from Different Mothers, 9-midnight

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Society’s Plague Album Release, 8, $5

Broncho, Ishi, Shawnthony Calypso, 9:30, $12-$15

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Jason Hugg, 6:30-9:30

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

Maggie Lander, 10-2

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Keller Williams, 8, $25

Dead Rider, Lung, Ford Theatre Reunion, 9, $10

Grateful Sunday, 9

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

Brother Smith, 7-10

Jeff Blackburn, 6-9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

H-D Entertainment, 10-1

The C Connection, 9-1

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Sam Jones, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Jordan Chapman, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Dock Steffey, 7-10

Trippin Roots, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Liam’s Fancy, 5-8; Eric Cummins Band, 9-midnight

Serpervivi, Michael Tyree, Donnie Bowling, 8-10

Johnny Roy & The RubTones, 5-8

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas Karaoke Contest, 9:30-1:30

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

Twiddle, 7, $15

Mr. Brews Taphouse

220 Ruccio Way, Suite 110

Josh Tong, 8-10

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

2 Cool Band, 9

HoneyChild, 9

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8

Ebony and Ivory, 6-9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Kung Fu Fighters, 9:30-1:30

Greener Time, 9:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8

Brother Eustace, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Skinny Mulligan, 6

Waterfront

220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester

Faded Blue, 8

Bent Penny Band, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Commonwealth Band, Shane Smith, 9:30, $5

Grayson Capps, Rosie Flores, 9, $10

Wicked Stage Cabaret, 7:30, $20

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Southland Drive, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits.

