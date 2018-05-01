The Burl launches a new festival ‘as Kentucky as Derby weekend’

When the spotlight shines your way, sometimes you just go with what you know.
That’s what The Burl deemed best when it assembled a three-night festival to coincide with Kentucky Derby weekend. Since Americana-inclined roots music and progressive- minded bluegrass have been bread-and-butter sounds for the popular Distillery District performance venue, the decision was made to emphasize those sounds as a sort of Derby blowout.
“It started as, ‘Lexington, Kentucky – Horse Capital of the World’ doesn’t really have anything major going on for Derby weekend,” said Burl partner and talent buyer Will Harvey. “So we thought something like this would be perfect. We’ve tried to display what we do with the roots, Americana and bluegrass genres and really highlight them for the city around the Derby.”
The inaugural On the Rail Roots Festival was scheduled to get underway Thursday night with a bill headlined by the Cincinnati folk and roots troupe The Tillers. The event really roars to life Friday night with Central Kentucky bluegrass renegades The Wooks, Nashville by-way-of Ballard County country songsmith Kelsey Waldon and West Virginia country, blues and folk artists John R. Miller and the Engine Lights.
Saturday’s lineup is equally impressive with bluegrass guitar prodigy Billy Strings, the masterful fiddler and multi-genre songstress Lillie Mae and Central Kentucky’s own Blind Corn Liquor Pickers.
The latter bill is especially telling of the scope and intent behind the On the Rail Roots Festival. When a performer the magnitude of Mae, who was a recording mate of Jack White as well as a touring member his Peacocks band, isn’t even booked as a headliner, you know a festival means business. More importantly, you know it means to attract business.
“Yeah, it kind of means we’ve got something going there, right?” said Harvey. “She’s an alum. We had her here in January and she was great. This will be Billy’s third time through the Burl. It’s great to be able to put all these different pieces together to create something as complete as this weekend. We have some newcomers, too. Small Time Napoleon and Trout Steak Revival (both parts of Thursday night’s lineup) haven’t been here. Obviously, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers — we’ve had that crew before but never assembled for something like this.”
While Americana and various strains of bluegrass have hardly been the exclusive musical bill of fare since The Burl opened just under two years ago, those styles have proved popular enough for the venue to view the On the Rail Roots Festival as the start of a new Derby weekend tradition.
“We consider these genres our middle of the road as far as to what is our wheelhouse,” Harvey said. “We go in a lot of other directions in trying to keep the music we present diverse, but we always keep coming back to these genres. This is our anchor in a lot of ways. I think the Burl itself really lends itself to this kind of music.
“This is what I definitely envisioned all along for something as Kentucky as Derby weekend. To me, this is exactly what Lexington is all about. It’s what the state is all about, really. It just felt natural to blanket this kind of neo-bluegrass and Americana roots under a weekend roots festival. This is year one, so we’re sticking with what we know.”
If you go
On the Rail Roots Festival
When: 9 p.m. May 3-5
Scheduled artists: The Tillers, Trout Steak Revival and Small Time Napoleon (May 3); The Wooks, Kelsey Waldon and John R. Miller and the Engine Lights (May 4); Billy Strings, Lillie Mae and Blind Corn Liquor Pickers (May 5)
Where: The Burl, 375 Thompson Road
Admission: $20, $25 each evening
Online: Theburlky.com
Comments