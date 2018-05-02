New music Friday from Lake Street Dive, Leon Bridges, Shakey Graves

OUT TODAY
Belly, “Dove”
Leon Bridges, “Good Thing”
Rita Coolidge, “Safe in the Arms of Time”
Horse Feathers, “Appreciation”
Damien Jurado, “Horizon Just Laughed”
Lake Street Dive, “Free Yourself Up”
Matt & Kim, “Almost Everyday”
Parker Millsap, “Other Arrangements”
Parkway Drive, “Reverence”
Shakey Graves, “Can't Wake Up”
Shinedown, “Attention Attention”
Temptations, “All the Time”
Trampled by Turtles, “Life is Good on the Open Road”
COMING MAY 11
Arctic Monkeys, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”
Beach House, “7”
Ry Cooder, “Prodigal Son”
Sevendust, “All I See is War”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
