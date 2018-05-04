Lexington’s Chris Kael back for another Five Finger Death Punch show at Rupp

Chris Kael is all for the sentiments and personal history that come with playing Rupp Arena. But as the Lexington native prepares for his return performance as bass guitarist for Five Finger Death Punch on Tuesday, he very much has his own mission in mind.
“Ah, heading back to the old hometown arena. I’ve definitely watched my Kentucky Wildcats chase after championships for many a year there. Now I’m coming in to claim mine.”
Kael has a right to feel victorious. After seeking treatment for depression as well as dependencies on drugs and alcohol, he is returning to his hometown stronger and healthier with a similarly renewed Five Finger Death Punch, whose lead singer, Ivan Moody, also went through rehab for more public battles with substance abuse.
“I’m at 100 percent. I’m 86 days sober right now. I just got out of the gym and am crushing that. I’m clear headed and focused and probably more angry and aggressive onstage that I have been in many a year. It works well with the music.”
That it does.
Despite an impressive variety of textures and tones within its music, Five Finger Death Punch is as metal as metal can get. Add to that the fury born out of extended legal entanglements with its record label, Prospect Park, and you have the basis for “Fake,” the lead single from the band’s newest studio album, “And Justice for None.” The record is set for release on May 18.
“We’ve had well publicized battles with our label and issues with ourselves,” Kael said. “All of that is well in our past now. Actually, Zach Myers from Shinedown (which will share Tuesday’s Rupp bill with Five Finger Death Punch), this past weekend after one of our shows, sent me congratulations on sobriety and said if we have all of our heads on straight and shoot for the same goals, we were the most dangerous band in the world. So things feel really good right now.”
But for all the trials of the last few years, Kael makes no secret of the thrill involved in getting to perform before friends and family again at Rupp and reconnect with the very neighborhood that ignited his dreams of rocking out on an international level.
“I’ve played many shows back in Kentucky growing up at the Wrocklage (the ‘80s and ‘90s era club on Short Street now occupied by Shakespeare and Co.) and JDI (the original Jefferson Davis Inn on Limestone and High Street) back in the day,” Kael said. “Many nights we were playing for 10 to 15 people, so it will feel good to come back to the hometown arena and headline with 10 to 15,000 this time around right in same neighborhood.”
“People will get to see the hometown guy they knew growing up actually achieve the dream he had since elementary school. I saw Gene Simmons at the age of 4. I didn’t know what he was doing, but I knew whatever it was, that was what I wanted to do. And here I am coming back to Rupp Arena.”
Mostly, though, Kael sees his homecoming as a reason to give thanks. He is well aware of his role in the rock universe as well as the fortunes involved in being allowed to keep playing that role, even in the face of personal and professional hurdles.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “I don’t really take myself seriously. I’m definitely a hard worker and driven and motivated. But at the end of the day, I get paid to jump around onstage and act like a monkey. I mean, really. I go out there, shake my beard, point out at a couple of people in the crowd and flip off the cameras. That’s my job, basically.
“I had to cut my teeth doing some jobs I didn’t like, so I’m always very conscious that I’m blessed. I really savor this every day. There was never a guarantee that this was going to happen but it was also not guaranteed it was going to last, as well. So I’m focusing in on day-to-day and really being thankful for everything I’ve been given.”
If you go
Five Finger Death Punch/Shinedown/Starset/Bad Wolves
When: 6 p.m. May 8
Where: Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine
Ticket: $29.50-$152.43
Call: 859-233-3535, 800-745-3000
Online: rupparena.com, fivefingerdeathpunch.com, shinedown.com
