Big night on Elm Tree Lane: Mavis at the Lyric and Zach's band at Tee Dee's

Mavis Staples
7 p.m. May 12 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third. $65.50. 859- 280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.tix.com, mavisstaples.com.
Triptych
7 and 9:15 p.m. May 12 at Tee Dee’s Lounge, 266 E. Second. $17.50. Originsjazz.org, Triptychjazz.com.
Location, location, location. That’s long been the mantra instilled in us as the key to success for any commercial venture.
On Saturday, along Elm Tree Lane, location will work in concertgoers’ favor as two major performances will take place practically across the street from each other.
With a little ingenuity, you might just be able to check out both.
At the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, the Troubadour Concert Series presents the unrivaled queen of gospel-soul, Mavis Staples. The gospel heritage Staples shared with her father, sisters and, for a time, brother as the Staple Singers took her to services and concerts through the country during the height of the civil rights movement. As the group whittled down to a quartet with Mavis, father Pops and sisters Yvonne (who died last month) and Cleotha, it became a potent soul presence on pop radio with the massive crossover hits “I’ll Take You There” and “Express Yourself.’
For the past three decades, Staples has largely been performing under her own name while creating an extraordinary catalog of solo albums that have featured Ry Cooder, M. Ward and even Prince as producers. But Staples’ foremost solo career ally has been Jeff Tweedy. The Wilco chieftain has produced three of her last four studio albums, including the sublime 2017 effort “If All I Was Was Black.”
At 78, Staples remains a steadfast yet turbulent singer. One of the new record’s many highlights, “No Time for Crying,” typifies the balance. Staples sings with a studied intensity and focus that remains undiminished since the heyday of the Staple Singers. But Tweedy seems determined not to make the album into a museum piece. He surrounds Staples’ singing with a lean, organic groove that recalls a party piece by Alabama Shakes. The tune — and the entire album, for that matter — continues the journey of a soul voice of unwavering faith and force.
A song like “No Time for Crying,” in fact, can still sit with pride alongside a classic like “Respect Yourself.” When the latter song was a hit at the close of 1971, pop music was rife with singles by soul veterans, especially from the Motown ranks, that updated their R&B roots with contemporary grooves and, more importantly, socially aware lyrics. Staples, then and now, simply stuck to what she always did – singing songs of faith that spoke to the times and stirred the soul.
Take a Triptych down the block
Across the street and down one block from the Lyric on Saturday, will be the finale concert to the inaugural season of the Origins Jazz Series. Performing will be Triptych, the classically-informed, Americana-savvy trio featuring violinist and Lexington native Zach Brock, bassist Matt Ulery and drummer Jon Deitmyer. The group performed throughout last summer’s Chamber Music Festival of Lexington, where it premiered Ulery’s “Become Giant” with a string quartet. But Saturday will offer two full and separately ticketed sets by Triptych on its own along with what will likely be a greater reliance on the trio’s jazz and roots-driven preferences.
Brock grew up in Lexington, playing in the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras and other groups before going to college at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., plopping him in the midst of the Chicago music scene. He has since carved out a career as one of the premier jazz violinists of his generation, working as a soloist and with groups such as the Grammy Award-winning Snarky Puppy.
Can’t decide which show to catch? Well, given the early start time for Staples’ concert (7 p.m.), the later kickoff to Triptych’s second set (9:15 p.m.) and the single block stroll separating the Lyric and Tee Dee’s, the opportunity is there to catch both. Now that’s a Saturday night and then some.
