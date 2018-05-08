She grew up listening to Christian and classical. Now, she's a leading indie artist.

Two songs into her sophomore album “Years,” Sarah Shook is singing with a learned country solemnity over dancing pedal steel guitar, a vintage-favored backbeat and a lyric rife with a poetic but a plain-speaking demeanor that runs through all of her music: “The door is over there, if I may speak with perfect candor. You’re welcome to walk through it any ‘ol time that you fancy.”
Oh, and there’s the song title: “New Ways to Fail.”
Toss it all together and you have a mash-up up of styles and sentiments that are country by intent but decidedly loose in a garage rock kind-of-way in delivery. With an indie attitude and execution to tie it all together, you have an affirmation of why Shook is one of the most critically acclaimed Americana artists of recent years.
In a Chicago Tribune review of “Years,” Greg Kot wrote that Shook and her band the Disarmers “bridge the world of punk grime and honky tonk played on sawdust floors.”
“The way that I view songwriting is that my subconscious collects things, impressions based on experiences that I’ve had and just other ideas and thoughts,” said Shook, who performs with the Disarmers on Sunday at Willie’s Locally Known. “Then at some point, it all comes together in a very linear fashion. When I sit down to write a song, I don’t make up my mind and go, ‘Well, I need to write a song today.’ It comes to me or the pieces all comes together. It’s lyrics and a melody, chord progression and arrangement. It’s just all there.”
On “Years” songs like “The Bottle Never Lets Me Down,” which could initially be viewed as the evil twin of the 1966 Merle Haggard classic “The Bottle Let Me Down,” Shook simply yanked a turbulent page out of her own personal history to fortify the song’s corrosively real country feel.
“I wrote that when I was in a super unhealthy relationship," Shook said. "It was kind of told from my ex-partner’s point of view but also in a way that was sort of poking fun at him at the same way. He was convinced I was cheating on him, so I wanted to write a song that married his perspective to my perspective, which was, ‘You can think that all you want but it’s simply not true.’ So, the answer at the end of the day was to start drinking whiskey.”
The country authenticity to Shook’s music is astonishing considering she grew up in the Rochester, NY area without any exposure to country or any other kind of contemporary popular music.
“I was really sheltered growing up," Shook said. "We were only allowed to listen to Christian worship music and classical music, so there was not a whole lot of exposure to the various other forms and genres. That came much later in my teens.
“Friends were kind of mortified," Shook said. "Name any band that was super popular when I was a teenager, one where everyone my age knew their songs front and back. I would have no idea who they are. Then in my early 20s, that was the first time I heard country music and I was just amazed. I felt like I’d already been doing this. I’d never even heard it before, but it was, ‘Yeah. This is the thing.'”
With “Years” poised to further the word on her music, Shook and the Disarmers are prepared to put in the roadwork necessary to enforce such mounting career attention.
“Last year was our most intense touring schedule ever," Shook said. "This year is even blowing that out of the water. It’s pretty relentless. It’s pretty non-stop. We’re going to be on the road a ton and adjusting to the sort of demands that are being placed on us. As a musician, you just have to roll with it and go with it. A lot of the time, it seems like a very rock star glamour-type life, and there certainly is that aspect of it. But for most people, it’s just a really, really hard job that takes a lot of dedication and a lot of guts.”
