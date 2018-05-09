Arctic Monkeys -- Nick O'Malley, Jamie Cook, Alex Turner and Matt Helders -- release "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" May 11.
Arctic Monkeys -- Nick O'Malley, Jamie Cook, Alex Turner and Matt Helders -- release "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" May 11. Jordan Strauss Invision/AP

New music Friday from Arctic Monkeys, Brent Cobb, Charlie Puth, Sevendust

By Rich Copley

May 09, 2018 03:19 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

Beach House, "7"

Brent Cobb, "Providence Canyon"

Ry Cooder, "Prodigal Son"

Jerry Garcia, "Before the Dead"

La Luz, "Floating Features"

Loreena McKennitt, "Lost Souls"

Charlie Puth, "Voicenotes"

Sea and Cake, "Any Day"

Sevendust, "All I See is War"

Strung Out, "Black Out the Sky"

Mike Zito, "First Class Life"

COMING MAY 18

Courtney Barnett, "Tell Me How You Really Feel"

Five Finger Death Punch, "And Justice for None"

Ray LaMontagne, "Part of the Light"

Parquet Courts, "Wide Awake"

