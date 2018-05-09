New music Friday from Arctic Monkeys, Brent Cobb, Charlie Puth, Sevendust

OUT FRIDAY
Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"
Beach House, "7"
Brent Cobb, "Providence Canyon"
Ry Cooder, "Prodigal Son"
Jerry Garcia, "Before the Dead"
La Luz, "Floating Features"
Loreena McKennitt, "Lost Souls"
Charlie Puth, "Voicenotes"
Sea and Cake, "Any Day"
Sevendust, "All I See is War"
Strung Out, "Black Out the Sky"
Mike Zito, "First Class Life"
COMING MAY 18
Courtney Barnett, "Tell Me How You Really Feel"
Five Finger Death Punch, "And Justice for None"
Ray LaMontagne, "Part of the Light"
Parquet Courts, "Wide Awake"
