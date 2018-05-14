Bassist Chris Kael, a Lexington native, performed with Five Finger Death Punch in Rupp Arena May 8. The band’s new albu, “And Justice for None,” is out May 18.
Music News & Reviews

New music Friday from Five Finger Death Punch, Courtney Barnett, James Bay and more

May 14, 2018 03:53 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Joan Armatrading, “Not Too Far Away”

Courtney Barnett, “Tell Me How You Really Feel”

James Bay, “Electric Light”

BTS, “Love Yourself: Tear”

Matt Costa, “Santa Rosa Fangs”

Five Finger Death Punch, “And Justice for None”

Ray LaMontagne, “Part of the Light”

Stephen Makmus, “Sparkle Hard”

Ziggy Marley, “Rebellion Rises”

Brad Mehldau Trio, “Seymour Reads the Constitution”

Parquet Courts, “Wide Awake”

Arturo Sandoval, “Ultimate Duets”

Matthew Sweet, “Tomorrow's Daughter”

Kelly Willis, “Back Being Blue”

COMING MAY 25

CHVRCHES, “Love is Dead”

Shawn Mendes, “Shawn Mendes”

Jeffrey Osborne, “Worth It All”

Snow Patrol, “Wildness”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

