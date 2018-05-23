Avery Glenn Crabtree performs his last show at Austin City Saloon May 26. He says he is going to be focusing on playing other venues in the foreseeable future.
Avery Glenn Crabtree performs his last show at Austin City Saloon May 26. He says he is going to be focusing on playing other venues in the foreseeable future. Jordan Simonson
Avery Glenn Crabtree performs his last show at Austin City Saloon May 26. He says he is going to be focusing on playing other venues in the foreseeable future. Jordan Simonson

Music News & Reviews

Who’s playing where this weekend

May 23, 2018 05:10 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Bard Hardin with Kyle Fields, 10

Avery Crabtree’s Final Show, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Dean Phelps, 7-10

Willie Eames, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Boogie G & The Titanics, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder &

Friends, 8-midnight

Sunday Afternoon Jam @ the Backstretch, 3-7

Bogart’s at Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Mike Archer, 8-11

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Ben Lacy, 6-9

Mike Evces, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Lions of Mercury, 9-12

Celebration of life for Billy Preston, 7-1

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Josh Pierce, 10-2

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Verstarker: Album Release Show, Sweet Country Meat Boys, Jovantaes, 9, $5

Brother Man, Stop Light Observations, Bryan Minks & The KY Sons, Bandit Sun, 9, $10

Grateful Sunday, 9

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

George Molton, 6-9; Jeff Blackburn, 7-10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Green Lantern Bar

497 W. 3rd St.

Chew, Bald of Light, D.A.D., and Recipe for Gamma Rays, 9, $5

9 Pound Hammer, 9, $5

Cryin’ Time with Daniel Case, 9, $6

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 10-1

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

Horseshoes Ky.

1987 N. Broadway

Chris Carroll, 6; Off the Wagon, 10, $5

Tim Elkins, 6; George Off the Wagon, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 8-11

Chris Heinz, 8-11

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Brother Smith, 7-10

Soupbone, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Liam’s Fancy, 4; Broadway Danny Rose and Bandit Sun, 9

Star Devils, 9

SuperBo, 5

Mommas Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Road

Whiskey Creek Bank, 9-1, $5

Ty Stephens Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Zack Attack, 9

Funkabilly, 9

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8

Frontier, noon-3

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Kenny Owens & Group Therapy, 9, $5

Jackson Alley, 9:30, $5

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Paul Childers, 8:30-12:30

Wayne Whitehouse and Clinton Mullins, 8:30-12:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Kris Bentley, 6

Jordan King, 7

Sean Whiting, 7

Squires Tavern

3429 Buckhorn Dr.

Whisky Ridge Band, 9-1

Whisky Ridge Band, 9-1

Sunset Grill & Marina

325 Sunset Lodge Rd., Lancaster

Five Below Band, 8

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams & Zach Lafferty, 8

Dean Phelps & The Wallens, 6-8; Whitney Acke & Allen Dargavell, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.,

Versailles

Kati Penn & Friends, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester

Kelly Richey, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

David Mayfield Parade, 9:30, $10

My Brother’s Keeper, 9:30, $5

Robert Frahm Trio, 8:30, $7

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Triple Crown, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

  Comments  