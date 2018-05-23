Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Bard Hardin with Kyle Fields, 10
Avery Crabtree’s Final Show, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Dean Phelps, 7-10
Willie Eames, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Boogie G & The Titanics, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder &
Friends, 8-midnight
Sunday Afternoon Jam @ the Backstretch, 3-7
Bogart’s at Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Mike Archer, 8-11
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Ben Lacy, 6-9
Mike Evces, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Lions of Mercury, 9-12
Celebration of life for Billy Preston, 7-1
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Josh Pierce, 10-2
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Verstarker: Album Release Show, Sweet Country Meat Boys, Jovantaes, 9, $5
Brother Man, Stop Light Observations, Bryan Minks & The KY Sons, Bandit Sun, 9, $10
Grateful Sunday, 9
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
George Molton, 6-9; Jeff Blackburn, 7-10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Green Lantern Bar
497 W. 3rd St.
Chew, Bald of Light, D.A.D., and Recipe for Gamma Rays, 9, $5
9 Pound Hammer, 9, $5
Cryin’ Time with Daniel Case, 9, $6
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 10-1
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
Horseshoes Ky.
1987 N. Broadway
Chris Carroll, 6; Off the Wagon, 10, $5
Tim Elkins, 6; George Off the Wagon, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 8-11
Chris Heinz, 8-11
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Brother Smith, 7-10
Soupbone, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Liam’s Fancy, 4; Broadway Danny Rose and Bandit Sun, 9
Star Devils, 9
SuperBo, 5
Mommas Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Road
Whiskey Creek Bank, 9-1, $5
Ty Stephens Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Zack Attack, 9
Funkabilly, 9
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8
Frontier, noon-3
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Kenny Owens & Group Therapy, 9, $5
Jackson Alley, 9:30, $5
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Paul Childers, 8:30-12:30
Wayne Whitehouse and Clinton Mullins, 8:30-12:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Kris Bentley, 6
Jordan King, 7
Sean Whiting, 7
Squires Tavern
3429 Buckhorn Dr.
Whisky Ridge Band, 9-1
Whisky Ridge Band, 9-1
Sunset Grill & Marina
325 Sunset Lodge Rd., Lancaster
Five Below Band, 8
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams & Zach Lafferty, 8
Dean Phelps & The Wallens, 6-8; Whitney Acke & Allen Dargavell, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.,
Versailles
Kati Penn & Friends, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester
Kelly Richey, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
David Mayfield Parade, 9:30, $10
My Brother’s Keeper, 9:30, $5
Robert Frahm Trio, 8:30, $7
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Triple Crown, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments