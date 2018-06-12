New releases June 15 include Christina Aguilera’s “Liberation.”
New music Friday from Christina Aguilera, Chromeo, and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park

June 12, 2018 04:55 PM

OUT FRIDAY

▪ Marisa Anderson, “Cloud Corner”

▪ Christina Aguilera, “Liberation”

▪ Joseph Arthur & Peter Buck, “Arthur Buck”

▪ Chromeo, “Head Over Heels”

▪ Gin Blossoms, “Mixed Reality”

▪ Buddy Guy, “The Blues is Alive and Well”

▪ Lizzie Borden, “My Midnight Things”

▪ Johnny Marr, “Call the Comet”

▪ Mayday Parade, “Sunnyland”

▪ Mighty Mighty Bosstones, “While We're At It”

▪ Rebelution, “Free Rein”

▪ Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park), “Post Traumatic”

COMING JUNE 22

▪ Dawes, “Passwords”

▪ Nine Inch Nails, “Bad Witch”

▪ Panic! At the Disco, “Pray For the Wicked”

▪ Kamasi Washington, “Heaven and Earth”

