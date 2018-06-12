New music Friday from Christina Aguilera, Chromeo, and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park

OUT FRIDAY
▪ Marisa Anderson, “Cloud Corner”
▪ Christina Aguilera, “Liberation”
▪ Joseph Arthur & Peter Buck, “Arthur Buck”
▪ Chromeo, “Head Over Heels”
▪ Gin Blossoms, “Mixed Reality”
▪ Buddy Guy, “The Blues is Alive and Well”
▪ Lizzie Borden, “My Midnight Things”
▪ Johnny Marr, “Call the Comet”
▪ Mayday Parade, “Sunnyland”
▪ Mighty Mighty Bosstones, “While We're At It”
▪ Rebelution, “Free Rein”
▪ Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park), “Post Traumatic”
COMING JUNE 22
▪ Dawes, “Passwords”
▪ Nine Inch Nails, “Bad Witch”
▪ Panic! At the Disco, “Pray For the Wicked”
▪ Kamasi Washington, “Heaven and Earth”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
Comments