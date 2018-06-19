New music Friday from Bebe Rexha, Dan & Shay, Lera Lynn, Panic! At the Disco

OUT FRIDAY
Jill Barber, “Metaphora”
Best Coast, “Best Kids”
Dan & Shay, “Dan & Shay”
Dawes, “Passwords”
Dave Koz, “Summer Horns II”
Lera Lynn, “Plays Well With Others”
Nine Inch Nails, “Bad Witch”
Panic! At the Disco, “Pray For the Wicked”
Record Company, “All of This Life”
Bebe Rexha, “Expectations”
This Wild Life, “Petaluma”
Kamasi Washington, “Heaven and Earth”
COMING JUNE 29
Bullet For My Valentine, “Gravity”
Florence & the Machine, “High as Hope”
Gorillaz, “The Now Now”
Jim James, “Uniform Distortion”
