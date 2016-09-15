5 things to do this weekend: Fall fests, Chico Fellini, ‘Dixie Swim Club’

Kentucky Bourbon Festival
The home-state spirit fest continues through Sunday in Bardstown. Events include bourbon-cooking classes, a museum of whiskey history, live music, crafts and more. Ticket prices vary by event. Kybourbonfestival.com.
Festival Latino de Lexington
Celebrate Latin American art and culture with live music, dance and authentic cuisine. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 4-11 p.m. Saturday at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone.
Midway Fall Festival
Crafts, food, live music and more in downtown Midway. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Midwayfallfestival.org.
‘The Dixie Swim Club’
It’s opening weekend for the Studio Players’ production of the comedy about five friends who meet at a cottage each year for 33 years. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 2 at the Carriage House Theatre, 154 West Bell Court. Tickets are $21, $11 for students. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.
Chico Fellini
The resurgent Lexington band follows a triumphant return at last month’s Crave Festival with a Saturday night stand at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Showtime is 9 p.m. with openers Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts. Tickets are $10 at Theburlky.com.
