Six things to do this weekend from concerts and fests to the finale of an institution

Nikki Hill
The roots-rock vocalist and her band are touring following their 2015 release, “Heavy Hearts, Hard Fists.” Showtime is 9 p.m. Saturday at Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. Tickets are $10. Willieslocallyknown.com.
West Sixth’s Oktoberfest
From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Coolavin Park, 550 West Sixth Street, enjoy beer, German food, children’s activities and live music. Chef Ouita Michel and Smithtown Seafood will host a neighborhood picnic from 2 to 4 p.m. Bit.ly/2bTjEI3.
James Gregory
The veteran comedian, who has appeared in concert with Kenny Chesney and Reba McEntire, performs at Comedy Off Broadway at The Mall at Lexington Green. Shows are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 and $22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Holler Poets Series: Holler 100
The series, created by poet Eric Sutherland in 2008, celebrates its 100th reading and the finale of its monthly format at 8 p.m. Friday at Al’s Bar, 601 North Limestone. The evening will include literary guests, open mic, and music by Mason Colby, Devine Carama, and Warren Byrom and the Fabled Canelands. Facebook.com/hollerpoets.
Black Jacket Symphony: The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’
The Black Jacket Symphony performs the classic album in its entirety, 8 p.m. Friday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $30, $35.
Music for Mission: Goldstein-Quint Duo
Pianist Alon Goldstein and violinist Philippe Quint will present a concert featuring works by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy and Ginastera to kick off First Presbyterian Church’s 2016-17 Music for Mission Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The church is located at 171 Market St.
Both musicians are critically acclaimed as soloists and chamber musicians around the world. Admission is free, though an offering will be collected that will go to benefit the work of Baby Health Services.
