Keeneland special events

It’s time for Keeneland’s fall meet. There’s plenty going on at the track, with lots of activities scheduled to help everyone enjoy the race.
The meet runs from Friday through Oct. 29 at Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Road. Gates open at 11 a.m. First race is at 1:05 p.m. No racing Mondays and Tuesdays. General admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. 859-254-3412. Keeneland.com.
Oct. 8. HERO Campaign Kick-Off. Pledge to be a designated driver and receive a “Be a HERO” wristband and voucher for a free soft drink at any trackside concession stand and the chance to win prizes. HERO signup available throughout the meet.
Oct. 9. Jockey autograph signing. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., next to the Paddock. Meet retired jockeys and active Keeneland riders, including Kentucky Derby winners Jean Cruguet, Pat Day and Mike Manganello. Proceeds benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.
Oct. 13. Make-A-Wish Day. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, nine children and their families will enjoy a VIP day at the races, including presenting the winner’s trophy after each race.
Oct. 14. College Scholarship Day. Students with a valid college ID get free general admission and a chance to win one of 10 $1,000 scholarships after each race. Registration for scholarships will be in the College Zone in the North Terrace. Register in advance online at Keeneland.com/csd. The College Zone will feature music, free snacks and prize drawings.
Oct. 21. “See Blue” Day at the Races. Dedicated to University of Kentucky students, alumni, faculty and staff. Visitors with a valid UK ID get free general admission and access to reserved grandstand seating. Wildcat appearances on and around the track.
Oct. 23. Heroes Day. All active-duty military, veterans and first responders and their families get free general admission and reserved grandstand seating. Free food and children’s activities available in the North Terrace noon-4 p.m. A special presentation will honor the late Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis and his family. Lexington firefighter Jason Stowe, who saved the life of a teenage accident victim in 2015, also will be recognized.
Oct. 29. Halloween edition of Sunrise Trackside. The Headless Horseman will appear in the Paddock at 9 a.m.; Buckles, the Keeneland Kids Club mascot, will award Kids Club prize packages to children wearing their best costumes. The Headless Horseman will return that afternoon to parade on the track between races.
Throughout the meet
Sunrise Trackside. Saturday mornings starting at 7 a.m. Free, family-friendly event to experience morning workouts, enjoy breakfast and participate in tours, children’s activities, a Paddock demonstration, a handicapping seminar and a question-and-answer session with a Keeneland jockey.
Craft beer tent. Fridays and Saturdays except Oct. 14. Tent on the North Terrace patio, offering a special selection including Keeneland Fall Ale produced by Country Boy, Ethereal Brewing Common Ale, SweetWater 420, Kentucky Ale College Heights and more.
