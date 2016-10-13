Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Addie’s at Woodford Inn
140 Park St., Versailles
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
American Legion Post 8
1230 Man ‘O War Place
Sound City Band, 7:30-11:30
Kool Country, 7:30-11:30
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Wes Soard Band, 10
Travis Harris and WCT, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Ben Lacy, 7-10
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7-11
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Kung Fu Grip, 9-1
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Bent Penny Band, 9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
The Slams, Slugger, Strip District, Hybrid, Hot Prowlers, He's Dead Jim, and more, 8 p.m., $5 donation to congenital heart defect awareness
Brother’s Bar-B-Que
and Brewing
464 S. Fourth St., Danville
Paul Childers and the Black Tie Affair, 8-12
Johnny Rawls, 8-12
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Jason Hugg, 7-10
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Wynn Taylor, 10-2
Mandy Ray, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Brent Larimore, Rusty Ruth, 7
Josiah Whitley, 7
5 O’clock Somewhere
210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.
Karaoke, 9
Graveyard Romeo, 9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
Squallfest: Nick Dittmeier, Ned Hill, $10
Squallfest: Daikaiju, $10
Squallfest: Johnny Conqueroo, The Past, $10
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
SolJam, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30
Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tony Stone, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Cheap Whiskey, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
William Scott Collins, 9-11
Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8-11
La Fiesta Grande
334 St. Clair St., Frankfort
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Kudmani Kudmani, 7-10
Same As It Ever Was, 7-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Slick Floors, 8-11:30, $5
Matt Gwynn, 10-2
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9
Positive Movement Band, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
Bobby Perry Band, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30
Proud Mary BBQ
9079 Old Richmond Rd.
Five Below Band, 7
SEC Pub
4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.
DJ Jake, karaoke, 9-1
Full Body Tones, 9-1, $5
Squires Tavern
3429 Buckhorn Dr.
Clubberland, 9-1
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; The Girls Say Hi, 8
Nizhoni Sky, 6; Taylor Dye, 8
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Elvis Cocktail, 8
Trucker Hat Coalition, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Old Salt Union, Still Holler, 8, $10
Johnny Rawls, 8, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Southland Drive, 6
