Stage & Dance

October 13, 2016 10:36 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

American Legion Post 8

1230 Man ‘O War Place

Sound City Band, 7:30-11:30

Kool Country, 7:30-11:30

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Wes Soard Band, 10

Travis Harris and WCT, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Ben Lacy, 7-10

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7-11

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Kung Fu Grip, 9-1

Kung Fu Grip, 9-1

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Bent Penny Band, 9

Bent Penny Band, 9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

The Slams, Slugger, Strip District, Hybrid, Hot Prowlers, He's Dead Jim, and more, 8 p.m., $5 donation to congenital heart defect awareness

Brother’s Bar-B-Que

and Brewing

464 S. Fourth St., Danville

Paul Childers and the Black Tie Affair, 8-12

Johnny Rawls, 8-12

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Jason Hugg, 7-10

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Wynn Taylor, 10-2

Mandy Ray, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Brent Larimore, Rusty Ruth, 7

Josiah Whitley, 7

5 O’clock Somewhere

210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.

Karaoke, 9

Graveyard Romeo, 9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

Squallfest: Nick Dittmeier, Ned Hill, $10

Squallfest: Daikaiju, $10

Squallfest: Johnny Conqueroo, The Past, $10

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

SolJam, 8-11

SolJam, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30

Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tony Stone, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Cheap Whiskey, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

William Scott Collins, 9-11

Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8-11

La Fiesta Grande

334 St. Clair St., Frankfort

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Kudmani Kudmani, 7-10

Same As It Ever Was, 7-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Slick Floors, 8-11:30, $5

Matt Gwynn, 10-2

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9

Positive Movement Band, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

Bobby Perry Band, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Rd.

Five Below Band, 7

SEC Pub

4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.

DJ Jake, karaoke, 9-1

Full Body Tones, 9-1, $5

Squires Tavern

3429 Buckhorn Dr.

Clubberland, 9-1

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; The Girls Say Hi, 8

Nizhoni Sky, 6; Taylor Dye, 8

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Elvis Cocktail, 8

Trucker Hat Coalition, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Old Salt Union, Still Holler, 8, $10

Johnny Rawls, 8, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Southland Drive, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Related content

Stage & Dance

Comments

Videos

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds

View more video

Entertainment Videos