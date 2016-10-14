Pursuing Broadway tickets on vacation led to seeing Frankfort’s Will Chase

Anyone who has hit the TKTS window in Times Square — the clearinghouse for discount, day-of-show Broadway tickets — knows there is nothing better than getting great seats to the show you want to see.
Sweetening the deal is getting to see a homegrown star in one of the leads.
That was our good fortune while on vacation in New York the first week of this month, when we hit Times Square on a Tuesday night. My quarry was seats at “Something Rotten!” the hit musical supposing that the first musical was created in Elizabethan England by a writer frustrated that he couldn’t get audiences to flock to his plays because everyone was hung up on William Shakespeare.
I had been interested in that show since seeing an excerpt on the 2015 Tony Awards, where Christian Borle won his second Tony Award for playing Shakespeare. But at this performance, Shakespeare was played by Frankfort native Will Chase.
I had seen Chase on Broadway once before, at preview performance for the ill-fated musical “High Fidelity.” The show, which ran only a handful of performances, was based on the Nick Hornby novel, which was adapted for a 2000 film starring John Cusack and Jack Black.
Chase played the Cusack character, Rob, a list-making record store owner in his 30s who hadn’t quite grown up. I remember Chase’s infectious stage presence shining through a show that was far too Broadway for its indie record store roots.
But in “Something Rotten!” he just got to shine, playing the Bard as rock star in the song “Will Power,” which seemed written for Chase, and it kind of was. He was hand-picked for workshops of the show, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey and John O’Farrell.
In an August interview with the Associated Press, Chase described the show’s Shakespeare as a mix of Austin Powers, Ricky Gervais and Keith Richards, with a little Martin Short thrown in.
In Broadway terms, this Shakespeare also struck my son and me as a little Conrad Birdie, particularly in his first scenes — a strong supporting presence, annoying in a rock-star sort of way. But Shakespeare is a much brighter bulb than Birdie, eventually conniving to undermine the upstarts who want to steal his star.
Overall, the show is a scream, a stream of cultural and historical references that will particularly delight musical theater fans.
After helping to develop the project, Chase had to leave the show because of his commitments to the ABC series “Nashville,” in which he played country music star Luke Wheeler. The show has moved to CMT, and Chase is no longer part of the cast.
So we felt really lucky to get to see this home-state guy reveling in a role he helped develop and had great command of, even if he didn’t get the Tony hardware for it.
“Ten years ago, I might be bitter and jaded about it,” Chase said to the AP. “But no. It’s truly a treat to see how far it’s come and to have been a part of those early things.”
It turned out we were luckier than I thought. The show we saw took place during what turned out to be Chase’s last week on the show, which closes Dec. 31. He is being succeeded by Adam Paschal, an actor with whom he has shared several Broadway roles, including Roger in “Rent.”
At 46, Chase is looking great and showing no signs of slowing down. So next time we’re in New York, maybe we’ll be lucky enough to score tickets to his next show.
The real icing on this cake was that it was my son’s first Broadway show, and he’s already itching to see more.
Rich Copley: 859-231-3217, @copiousnotes.
