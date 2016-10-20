Plan ahead for PumpkinMania, Mellencamp and ‘Monsters,’ next week

Oct. 25
PumpkinMania
6-8 p.m. Oct. 25. Transylvania University Old Morrison, 300 N. Broadway. Free. Transy.edu.
Oct. 26
John Mellencamp
7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $79.50-$122.50. VIP $215.70. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.
Oct. 27
Helado Negro
7-10 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. Opened by Italian Beaches and DJ Robert Beatty. Presented by WRFL. Free. Bit.ly/2epuwE1.
Oct. 27-30
University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance: ‘She Kills Monsters’
Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. $15, $10 student. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.
Oct. 28
Dierks Bentley
7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $25-$54.75. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
