6 things to do this weekend: ‘Frankenstein,’ Harvest Moon Party and more

R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Judy Linn
Linn, best known for her photographs of the 1970s New York art scene, will speak at 4 p.m. Friday at the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics, 550 South Limestone. Subjects of her work include friends, singer and poet Patti Smith, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, and playwright and actor Sam Shepard. Admission is free. 859-257-5716. Finearts.uky.edu/art-museum.
‘Frankenstein’
The Lexington Children’s Theatre presents its production of Mary Shelley’s gothic tale of a creature brought to life by Dr. Frankenstein. Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 30, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the LCT Learning Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $15. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
‘Halloween’
John Carpenter’s 1978 slashfest, starring Jamie Lee Curtis (cue the creepy theme music), is the midnight movie Friday and Saturday at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. Tickets are $8, $6 for seniors and ages 12 and younger. 859-231-6997. Kentuckytheater.com.
NoSide Festival
The day will include a One World Market featuring local vendors, live music, dance and children’s activities. It’s 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1555 Georgetown Road. Nosidefest.com.
Harvest Moon Block Party
The Ragbirds, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Trucker Hat Coalition, Curio Key Club and the Matt Fassas Trip will perform starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Al’s Bar, 601 North Limestone. Tickets are $15. Themoonshinersball.com/harvest-moon-block-party.
‘Tarot: An Exhibition’ opening reception
The exhibit, featuring 78 Kentucky artists interpreting the tarot, opens with a reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Bread Box Studio, 501 West Sixth Street. For a list of participating artists, check the calendar listing at LexGo.com. For more info, go to Bit.ly/2dZyT5I.
Comments