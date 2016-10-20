Who is playing where, this weekend?

Place
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Brother Smith, 10
Dustin Collins, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Willie Eames, 7-10
Seth Murphy, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
King’s Ransom, 8:30-12:30
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Eric Cummings, Marble Creek Rangers, 9-1
Best Friend Bar
500 Euclid Ave.
Mick Moon’s Shock Theatre, Attempt, Sunny Cheeba, 10
Soulfood, 10
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Space Cowboys, 9
Space Cowboys, 9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Kentucky Ugly, Lunch Money
Millionaires, 9
South of Never, Gotcha, 9
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Spot Check Billie, 10-1
Retro Symphony, 10-2
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Herrington and Fields, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Steve Lyon, 7
Mikaya Taylor, Raging River, 7
District Sport and Tap
1030 S. Broadway
Jason Hugg, 9-12
5 O’clock Somewhere
210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.
Fuzzboxx, 9-1
Fuzzboxx, 9-1
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Prime Cut Band, 9:30-1
Johnson Brothers, 8-12
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
James Leg, William Metheny and Strange Constellations, Adam Remnant, 9, $5
Dispuppy After Party: J. Marinelli, Whitehall Bear, Dirty Socialites, 9, $5
Blood Handsome, Helen of COI, Balcony View, 9, $5
Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Bruce Lewis Band, 8-11
Bruce Lewis Band, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson
Jenkins Band, 10:30
William Finley, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tony Stone, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 5, Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Cheap Whiskey, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Troy Estes, 8-11
A Little Bit More, 8-11
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Gail Wynters, Tom Senff, 6:30-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10:30-2:30
Matt Gwynn, 10-2
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Five Below Band, 9
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Superfecta, 9
Kung Fu Grip, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Greg Finger Band, 9:30, $5
Zed’s Dead, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression,
9:30-1:30
SEC Pub
4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.
DJ Jake, karaoke, 10-1
Sharky Farmer, Dave Romero, 10-1
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Hughes, 8
Doc Steffey, 8
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Cheap Whiskey, 8
Five Second Rule, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Bobby Perry Band, 8:30; Blackfoot Gypsies, 10, $10
Country Wide, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
