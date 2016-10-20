Stage & Dance

October 20, 2016 10:14 AM

Who is playing where, this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Brother Smith, 10

Dustin Collins, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Willie Eames, 7-10

Seth Murphy, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

King’s Ransom, 8:30-12:30

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Eric Cummings, Marble Creek Rangers, 9-1

Best Friend Bar

500 Euclid Ave.

Mick Moon’s Shock Theatre, Attempt, Sunny Cheeba, 10

Soulfood, 10

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Space Cowboys, 9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Kentucky Ugly, Lunch Money

Millionaires, 9

South of Never, Gotcha, 9

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Spot Check Billie, 10-1

Retro Symphony, 10-2

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Herrington and Fields, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Steve Lyon, 7

Mikaya Taylor, Raging River, 7

District Sport and Tap

1030 S. Broadway

Jason Hugg, 9-12

5 O’clock Somewhere

210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.

Fuzzboxx, 9-1

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Prime Cut Band, 9:30-1

Johnson Brothers, 8-12

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

James Leg, William Metheny and Strange Constellations, Adam Remnant, 9, $5

Dispuppy After Party: J. Marinelli, Whitehall Bear, Dirty Socialites, 9, $5

Blood Handsome, Helen of COI, Balcony View, 9, $5

Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Bruce Lewis Band, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson

Jenkins Band, 10:30

William Finley, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tony Stone, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 5, Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Cheap Whiskey, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Troy Estes, 8-11

A Little Bit More, 8-11

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Gail Wynters, Tom Senff, 6:30-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10:30-2:30

Matt Gwynn, 10-2

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Five Below Band, 9

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Superfecta, 9

Kung Fu Grip, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Greg Finger Band, 9:30, $5

Zed’s Dead, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression,

9:30-1:30

SEC Pub

4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.

DJ Jake, karaoke, 10-1

Sharky Farmer, Dave Romero, 10-1

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Hughes, 8

Doc Steffey, 8

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Cheap Whiskey, 8

Five Second Rule, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Bobby Perry Band, 8:30; Blackfoot Gypsies, 10, $10

Country Wide, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

