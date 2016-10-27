6 things to do this weekend including Ballet, Bickett opening, Trump-Clinton roast

‘Ballet Up Close and Personal’
Kentucky Ballet Theatre opens its 19th season with a collection of classical pieces and contemporary style. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 students and children. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. 859-252-5245. Kyballet.com.
‘Louis Zoellar Bickett: All We Ever Wanted’
An exhibit of some of Bickett’s most iconic works, including “The AIDS Tree,” “The Holy Family” and “The Fourth of July Portrait” series, opens with a Fourth Friday reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. The evening will include refreshments by The Red Light and music by DJ Leeroy. Admission is $5, free to Lexington Art League members. Works will be on view through Nov. 27. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org. Also, Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone, opens its entry into the fall Bickett celebration, “Louis Zoellar Bickett: Selections from the Art Collection,” with a reception 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Institute193.org.
The Roast of Trump vs. Hillary
The Character Assassination comedy troupe takes on the battling candidates with visits from Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz and more. Show time is 7:15 p.m. Sunday at Comedy Off Broadway at The Mall at Lexington Green. For ages 18 and older. Tickets are $10. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
The original 1975 musical horror film that launched a deluge of flying toast and toilet paper is the midnight movie Friday and Saturday at the Kentucky Theatre. There’s an additional 9:30 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets are $8. Kentuckytheater.com.
LexPlay
Local game developers, tournaments, consoles, game tables, game streaming and more will be featured from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine Street. One-day admission $30, two-day admission $40, free for ages 10 and younger. Lexplaycon.com.
Chili Days
Willie’s Locally Known at 286 Southland Drive will host a chili cook-off from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday between West Sixth, Ethereal, Alltech, Blue Stallion and Country Boy. There will be live music all day, costume contests and pumpkin painting. Music starts at 11 a.m.; Chili Day winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. 859-281-1116. Willieslocallyknown.com.
Comments