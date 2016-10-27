Stage & Dance

October 27, 2016 2:19 PM

Next week brings Halloween, Day of the Dead, Carnegie Classics, more

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat

Ready the candy. Costumed kids will go door-to-door in Fayette County from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.

Nov. 1

Day of the Dead Festival

5-9 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Old Episcopal Burying Ground, 251 E. Third St. 859-252-5222. Lasclex.org.

Nov. 4

Lil Uzi Vert

7 p.m. Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St., Louisville. $35-$55. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com.

Nov. 4-6

The Bluegrass Opera: ‘Just So: Two of Tegumai’s Tales’

Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. $8-$15. 859-940-9379. Lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center.

Nov. 5

Carnegie Classics: ‘1984’

7-10 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. $25-$30. 859-254-4175. Carnegiecenterlex.org.

