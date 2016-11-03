6 things to do this weekend including ‘Footloose,’ ‘1984’ party, ‘Just So’ stories

Carnegie Classics: ‘1984’
Big Brother will no doubt be watching on this night dedicated to George Orwell’s dystopian masterpiece, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second Street. The night of resistance will feature dancing with the proles, musical and visual performances by Everyone Lives Everyone Wins and art inspired by the 1949 novel. There will be food by Red State BBQ and an ’80s dance party with DJ EA. Tickets are $25 to $30. 859-254-4175. Carnegiecenterlex.org.
‘Footloose!’
Tates Creek High School Drama presents the classic musical based on the 1984 — see what we did there? — film starring Kevin Bacon as a young man with a passion for dance. The show contains all of the original songs. Times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Tates Creek High School, 1111 Centre Parkway. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students.
Lexington Chamber Orchestra: ‘Eighteenth Century Grandeur’
UK professor of cello Benjamin Karp performs the Haydn “Cello Concerto in C Major” with the Lexington Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Drive. Karp has appeared as soloist with the Tianjin Symphony Orchestra in China and the Espirito Santo Philharmonic in Brazil. The program will include Handel's “Water Music” and Mozart's “Symphony No. 36.” Admission is free, suggested donation $10. Lexingtonchamberorchestra.com.
DD Rainbow
The Lexington comedian performs her Rock the Vote comedy show 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Lyric Cultural & Arts Center, 300 East Third Street. Admission is pay-what-you-can. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com.
The Bluegrass Opera: ‘Just So: Two of Tegumai’s Tales’
The group opens its season with the world premiere of a work based on Rudyard Kipling's “Just So Stories,” adapted by composer Paul Ayres and playwright Sarah Grange. Conventional shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sensory-friendly performances designed for those with sensory sensitivities are 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $8 to $15. 859-940-9379. Lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center.
Beaux Arts Fall Ball
Costumes are encouraged at this annual dance party 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall, 430 West Vine Street. Saturday’s event features Amtrac, Shy Guy Says, Mueller and Pariah. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Beaux-arts-ball.org.
