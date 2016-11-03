Next week brings Needtobreathe, Blind Boys, Steve-O and more

Nov. 9
Needtobreathe
7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $25-$45. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
Nov. 10
Big in the Bluegrass Concert
8 p.m. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. Featuring Blind Boys of Alabama, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Roomful of Blues. $35. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. 859-231-8181. Lexingtoncenter.com.
Nov. 10-13
Steve-O
Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $20-$25. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Nov. 11
Jason Michael Carroll
7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $15. 859-537-7321. Manchestermusichall.com.
Nov. 12
Stache Bash
6 p.m. Vaughan Tobacco Warehouse, No. 22, 255 S. Forbes Rd. Beard and mustache competition, strongman competition, local food trucks, bourbon, music, on-site tattoos by Bleed Blue Tattoos. $10. Proceeds benefit prostate cancer research. Lexeffectky.com/stache-bash.
