Things to do this weekend: ‘Nutcracker,’ Southern Lights, Brian Regan, more

‘The Nutcracker’
Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents the holiday classic at Transylvania University’s Haggin Hall, 300 North Broadway. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 to $30 for adults, $20 for students and children. 859-252-5245. Kyballet.com.
Southern Lights
Miles of lighted holiday displays will illuminate the night at the 23rd annual Southern Lights holiday festival, Friday through Dec. 31 at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. The driving route is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly. Holiday festival attractions will be open every night except Nov. 24 and Dec. 24-31. Admission is $15 for cars of up to 7 passengers Monday through Thursday, $25 Friday through Sunday. 859-255-5727. Southernlightsky.org.
‘Improbable Baubles’ and ‘China in My Lens’
The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art opens two new exhibits, with a reception from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. “Improbable Baubles: Fairy Tales” showcases the work of Central Kentucky students and local artists who created bibelots, decorative objects, inspired by fairy tales. More than 100 pieces will be on view.
“China in My Lens,” presented by the University of Kentucky Confucius Institute, features photos taken in China showcasing the country’s people, places and culture. The day will include traditional Chinese music, dance and crafts and a Family Fun Raffle. Admission to the reception is free. 859-255-6653. Headley-whitney.org.
‘Voices and Winds — Masterworks from the 20th and 21st Centuries’
The University of Kentucky Chorale, the Lexington Singers and the UK Wind Symphony come together for the first time to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center for the Arts. UK conductors Jefferson Johnson and John Cody Birdwell will be joined by British conductor Timothy Reynish to lead the nearly 300 performers as they present “Aurora Awakes” by John Mackey, “The Here and Now” by Christopher Theofanidis, and Igor Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms.” Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and children. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.
Mecca Live Studio & Gallery: 1001 Nights
Mecca’s showcase of multicultural dance will feature special guests Liz Strong and Devi Mamak at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 day of show, $30 VIP. 859-280-2218. Meccadance.com.
Brian Regan
The comedian, known for his “clean” shows and Comedy Central specials, performs at the Louisville Palace in Louisville at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $38.50 to $48.50. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com.
