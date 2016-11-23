Things to do this weekend: Ice skating, Christmas music, ‘The Snow Queen’

Ice Skating in Triangle Park
The Unifed Trust Company Ice Skating Rink in Triangle Park is up and running for showing off your ice-skating skills, or lack thereof. Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 1:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays. When Fayette County Schools are not in session, the rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission and skate rental fee is $12 for 90 minutes on the ice. Visit Triangleparklexington.org for more information.
Christmas in the Great Hall
As of Friday, Thanksgiving will be over, and you are fully licensed to sing Christmas carols at the top of your lungs. The Lexington Chamber Chorale is here to help. Sunday’s “Christmas in the Great Hall” concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street, will feature sing-along carols such as “Deck the Halls” along with ceremonial music of Medieval England, including vignettes of Madrigal Dinner dialogue. Tickets are $20, $10 students, and $15 each for groups of 10 or more. Visit Lexingtonchamberchorale.org.
‘The Snow Queen’
The Lexington Children’s Theatre’s annual holiday production at the Lexington Opera House is artistic director Vivian Snipes’ adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson tale, “The Snow Queen.” The hit 2008 production is being revived and expanded for the Opera House stage with new sets and costumes and a score by Lorne Dechtenberg of Bluegrass Opera. Performances are at 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $18 adults, $15 children. Visit Lctonstage.org or call 859-254-4546. Tickets are $12 at the door or Lexphil.org.
Lexington Philharmonic Candy Cane Concert
Maestro Scott Terrell and the Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra join forces with the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras and choirs from Fayette County Public Schools for the annual Candy Cane Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. The show includes holiday classics, such as a few variations on “Sleigh Ride,” and a multi-media presentation of Howard Blake’s “The Snowman.”
