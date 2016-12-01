To do this weekend: Lyric Theatre play, ‘Messiah’, Holiday Homes Tour, more

‘Positively Unbreakable’
Miss Kentucky 2015 Clark Davis, Whit Whitaker and Nieta Wigginton star in the new play written by Lisa A. Brown for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. Tickets are $10, $15 at the door. A portion of proceeds will go to AVOL. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com.
‘Messiah’
Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street, presents its annual production of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” with the Cathedral Choir, Lexington Baroque Ensemble and a cast of soloists from around the region at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $40, $30 or $20 and can be purchased by calling 859-280-2218 or visiting Ccclex.org.
Home for the Holidays
The benefit for the Foster Care Council of Lexington and GreenHouse 17 will feature music by Paper Moon, All the Little Pieces, The Sway and more. It’s at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger. Rhyansinclair.ticketleap.com.
Harrodsburg Holiday Homes Tour
The 25th annual tour features eight properties including Clay Hill, former home of Beriah Magoffin, Kentucky’s governor during the Civil War, a log house and two churches. Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and groups of 20 or more. Tickets are available at 220 South Chiles Street or any of the homes during the tour. 859-734-5985, 859-749-2485. Harrodsburghistorical.org.
Holiday Memories
New Song in the Bluegrass presents a concert of seasonal favorites at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. Admission is a $12 suggested donation to benefit the Pride Community Services Organization.
Black Friday Art Sale
Local artists will set up pop-up shops at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House at 209 Castlewood Drive. Hours are from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. All art is $50 or less on Friday. On Saturday, pieces will be available in a range of prices. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org.
Comments