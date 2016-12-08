Stage & Dance

December 8, 2016 10:22 AM

Coming next week: Saving Abel, Shane Mauss, Sinbad, and more

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

Dec. 13

Saving Abel

7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $12.75-$20. Manchestermusichall.com.

Dec. 13

Shane Mauss

9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. $12-$15. Cosmic-charlies.com.

Dec. 15-18

Sinbad

Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $30, $35. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Dec. 16, 17

Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker in One Act’

7 p.m. Fri., 3 p.m. Sat. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. $14-$18. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.

Dec. 18

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

5 p.m. The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 E. Main St. 859-252-1744. Goodshepherdlex.org.

Related content

Stage & Dance

Comments

Videos

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds

View more video

Entertainment Videos