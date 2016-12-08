Coming next week: Saving Abel, Shane Mauss, Sinbad, and more

Dec. 13
Saving Abel
7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $12.75-$20. Manchestermusichall.com.
Dec. 13
Shane Mauss
9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. $12-$15. Cosmic-charlies.com.
Dec. 15-18
Sinbad
Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $30, $35. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Dec. 16, 17
Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker in One Act’
7 p.m. Fri., 3 p.m. Sat. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. $14-$18. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.
Dec. 18
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
5 p.m. The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 E. Main St. 859-252-1744. Goodshepherdlex.org.
Comments