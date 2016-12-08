6 weekend diversions: ‘Messiah,’ Christmas Movies, Fezziwig’s Ball, more

Lexington Singers featuring Gregory Turay: Handel’s ‘Messiah’
The Lexington Singers are joined by Metropolitan Opera tenor Gregory Turay, the Capitol City Chorale and others at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. Tickets are $10 to $30. 859-338-9888. Lexsing.org.
Christmas Classics Movie Series
The Kentucky Theatre presents some well-loved Christmas films, starting Friday with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase, at 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. The series continues with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “White Christmas” on Saturday; “Polar Express” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Sunday; and “Die Hard” on Wednesday. Times vary, so check the schedule at Kentuckytheater.com. Tickets are $6 to $8.
Fezziwig’s annual Christmas Ball
Lexington Vintage Dance presents an evening of dance inspired by Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol,” from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second Street. Come dressed in 1800s costume, or modern attire is fine. 859-420-6780. Lexingtonvintagedance.org. $25, $15 full-time students at the door. No advance registration.
Crowns and Christmas
An evening of traditional holiday music featuring Miss Kentucky 2016 Laura Jones, Miss Kentucky 2015 Clark Davis and former Miss Kentucky contestants. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com. Tickets are $20.
‘Tis the Season: Holidays Around the World’
The Lexington Brass Band presents an afternoon of holiday music starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road. Tickets are $10, $5 for students, available at the door. Lexingtonbrassband.com.
Candlelight Tour of Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate
See the historic home decked out in seasonal decor from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 120 Sycamore Road. Tours are $15 for adults, $7 for students. The last guests are admitted at 7 p.m. No reservations are necessary. 859-266-8581. Henryclay.org.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175.
