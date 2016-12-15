Next week: Moscow Ballet ‘Nutcracker,’ Mannheim Steamroller, Darth Vader

Dec. 19
Moscow Ballet: ‘The Great Russian Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. $28-$68. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.
Dec. 19
‘A Handeful of Christmas Delights’
7:30 p.m. The Episcopal Church of St. Michael the Archangel, 2025 Bellefonte Road. Presented by the Center for Old Music in the New World. Donations will be accepted. Centerforoldmusic.org.
Dec. 21
Benjamin Britten’s ‘A Ceremony of Carols’
Noon. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. Featuring the Cathedral Girls Choir and Roseanna Shafer, harp. Free. 859-254-4497. Ccclex.org.
Dec. 22
Mannheim Steamroller
3, 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $31-$88. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Dec. 23
The Roast of Darth Vader
8 p.m. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. Presented by Character Assassination. $10. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
