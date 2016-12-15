To do this weekend: ‘Nutcracker(s),’ Sinbad, Nine Lessons and Carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical’
The TV classic comes to life on stage at 7 p.m. Friday at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts in Richmond. Tickets are $29 to $49. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.
The Lexington Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’
Celebrity party decorator Bradley Picklesimer takes a turn as Mother Ginger in this production of the holiday classic. Performances are 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $20.75 to $40.75. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Sinbad
The actor and comedian, who starred in a self-titled series on Fox and had his own HBO comedy specials, headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 and $35. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker in One Act’
For the antsy in the audience, the Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents the classic “Nutcracker” in one kid-friendly act. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. Tickets are $15 to $18. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
The Christmas story is told in readings and song in this traditional holiday service, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 East Main Street. 859-252-1744. Goodshepherdlex.org.
The service starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street. Prelude begins at 6:30 p.m. 859-254-4497. Ccclex.org.
Holiday Film Night
The Lyric Theatre at 300 East Third Street presents a free night of family-friendly holiday films on Friday. The first show is “Home Alone” at 6 p.m., followed by “The Preacher’s Wife” at 8:30 p.m. Bring along canned goods to be donated to God’s Pantry and receive a free small popcorn. 859-280-2201. Lexingtonlyric.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175.
Comments