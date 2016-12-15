Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
American Legion Post 8
1230 Man ‘O War Place
Sound City Band, 7:30-11:30
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Travis Harris and WCT, 10
Jo Jo Gunn, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Triage, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Kings Ranson, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7-11
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
The Distractions, 9-1
Space Cowboys, 9-1
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Rumpke Mountain Boys, 9, $12
Phat Mattress, Christmas party, 9
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Crowe, 6-9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Dream the Electric Sleep, Swamp Hawk, Yellow Cuss, 9, $5
Otis, Mojo Tones, JT & The Kentucky Brush Fire, 9, $5
Mojo Thunder, NP Presley and the Ghost of Jesse Garon, The Cartoons, 9
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Christmas caroling karaoke to benefit God’s Pantry, 6-9
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Byron McChord, 7
Jeff Blackburn & Steve, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Owsley County, Emory Joseph, 10, $10
5 O’clock Somewhere
210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.
Check Mark, Mark Corman, 9-1, $3
Rachel Crowe and The Color Purple Christmas Party, 9-1
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Special Session, 9-1
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Trucker Hat Coalition, 8-11
Eric Cummins Band, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 11
J. Render’s Southern Table
& Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Dock Steffey, 7-10
Troy Estes, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Gail Wynters, Ross Whitaker, 6:30-9:30
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Karaoke contest, 9
Matt Gwynn, 9:30-1:30
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9
Encore of Lexington, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Six Pack Poets, 9:30, $5
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30
Squires Tavern
3429 Buckhorn Dr.
Karaoke, 9-1
Deep Pockets, 9-1
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 98
Ray Adams, Kris Bentley, Zach Lafferty, Brandon May, 8
Holiday potluck, open mic, 5-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
The Bats, 9, $12
Woody Pines, Timothy Baker, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Gumbo, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments