December 15, 2016 11:07 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

American Legion Post 8

1230 Man ‘O War Place

Sound City Band, 7:30-11:30

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Travis Harris and WCT, 10

Jo Jo Gunn, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Triage, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Kings Ranson, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7-11

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

The Distractions, 9-1

Space Cowboys, 9-1

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Rumpke Mountain Boys, 9, $12

Phat Mattress, Christmas party, 9

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Crowe, 6-9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Dream the Electric Sleep, Swamp Hawk, Yellow Cuss, 9, $5

Otis, Mojo Tones, JT & The Kentucky Brush Fire, 9, $5

Mojo Thunder, NP Presley and the Ghost of Jesse Garon, The Cartoons, 9

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Christmas caroling karaoke to benefit God’s Pantry, 6-9

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Byron McChord, 7

Jeff Blackburn & Steve, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Owsley County, Emory Joseph, 10, $10

5 O’clock Somewhere

210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.

Check Mark, Mark Corman, 9-1, $3

Rachel Crowe and The Color Purple Christmas Party, 9-1

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Special Session, 9-1

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Trucker Hat Coalition, 8-11

Eric Cummins Band, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 11

J. Render’s Southern Table

& Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Dock Steffey, 7-10

Troy Estes, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Gail Wynters, Ross Whitaker, 6:30-9:30

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Karaoke contest, 9

Matt Gwynn, 9:30-1:30

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9

Encore of Lexington, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Six Pack Poets, 9:30, $5

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30

Squires Tavern

3429 Buckhorn Dr.

Karaoke, 9-1

Deep Pockets, 9-1

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 98

Ray Adams, Kris Bentley, Zach Lafferty, Brandon May, 8

Holiday potluck, open mic, 5-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Bats, 9, $12

Woody Pines, Timothy Baker, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Gumbo, 6

