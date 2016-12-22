To do this weekend: Darth Vader roast, concerts, Berea and UK music on TV

The Roast of Darth Vader
The Character Assassination comedy troupe of Louisville takes a trip to the dark side to slam the “Star Wars” baddie. Show time is 8 p.m. Friday at Comedy Off Broadway. Tickets are $10. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Wine and Dine: Justin Wells, Alanna Fugate
Friday’s menu at The Burl features Lexington musician Justin Wells performing a solo acoustic set with dinner from Bourbon n’ Toulouse. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music starts about 7 p.m. Following the early dinner show, Wells plugs in and is joined by his band at 9 p.m. with Alanna Fugate opening. Tickets are $20 for dinner and the shows; $12 for the late show only. 859-447-8166. Theburlky.com.
Southern Lights
Escape the household crush and head outdoors to see miles of lighted displays at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Non-driving Holiday Festival activities are closed Saturday through Dec. 31. Southernlightsky.org. $25 per car Friday through Sunday. $15 per car Monday through Thursday.
‘Listen! A Celebration of Christmas at Berea College’
The Berea College music department’s annual Christmas program will be shown at 11:35 p.m. Christmas Eve on CBS stations across the country. Shot live at Berea’s Phelps Stokes Chapel, the concert features Berea’s Black Music Ensemble, Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Women’s Chorus and the Bluegrass Music Ensemble. Local showings are on WKYT-TV 27-1 (TWC Ch. 9).
‘Alltech Celebration of Song’
Ring in Christmas Day with televised performances of singers from the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre program and soloists including Cynthia Lawrence, Gregory Turay and Everett McCorvey The event took place earlier this month at the Atrium at The Square. Times are 12:35 a.m. and 8 a.m. on WKYT, 7 a.m. (The CW) WKYT2-TV 27-2 (TWC Ch. 5).
Big Fresh
The Lexington pop faves perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. Willieslocallyknown.com.
