December 29, 2016

Here's your guide to what's happening on New Year's Eve

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

All events Dec. 31 and in Lexington unless otherwise noted. Check with venues for availability before visiting.

Donny Brook

6 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Cheapside Bar and Grill, 131 Cheapside. 859-254-0046. Cheapsidebarandgrill.com. $10-$15.

Enrique Gonzales and his Big Caribbean Band

7 p.m.-midnight. Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Rd. Special New Year’s Eve menu available. 859-303-5573. Brasabana.com.

Tom Senff

7-11 p.m. Giuseppe’s Restorante Italiano, 4456 Nicholasville Rd. 859-272-4269. Giuseppeslexington.com.

Brother Smith

7 p.m. Austin City Saloon, Woodhill Shopping Center. 859-266-6891. Austincitysaloon.com. $10.

Lexington Philharmonic, Casino Royale: the Music of James Bond (see story on page 16)

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org. $25-$75.

Tee Dee Young

Doors open 7:30 p.m. Parlay Social, 249 W. Short St. Call for reservations: 859-244-1932. Parlaysocial.com. $75 includes live music, valet, coat check, party favors, NYE menu, half bottle of champagne.

Five Below Band, Tinderbox Sideshow

8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. Also featuring: burlesque dancers, March Madness Marching Band, DJ Cash, Roll ’n’ Smoke Food Truck. 859-537-7321. Manchestermusichall.com. $30.

Todd Yohn

8, 10:30 p.m. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com. $23.

Ageless Country

8 p.m.-midnight. VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Second St., Frankfort. $10.

DJ Crowe and Edenspeak

8 p.m. Twisted Cork, 3344 Partner Place. 859-224-3600. Twistedcorklex.com.

Boogie G & The Titanics

8:30 p.m. Backstretch Sports Bar & Grill, 1784 Bryan Station Rd. Free. 859-309-2225. Bit.ly/2ibPJ2B.

Jeff Blackburn & The Git Go

8:30 p.m. Christies, 115 N. Broadway, Georgetown. 502-316-1940. Christinis.us.

Greg Austin, Grayson Jenkins Band

8:30 p.m. Henry Clay’s Public House, 112 N. Upper St. 859-368-7754. Henryclayspublichouse.com. No cover.

Catagory 5

9 p.m.-2 a.m. It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere, 210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville. Party favors, toast at midnight. 859-553-2623. Facebook.com/its5somewhere. $5.

21c Masquerade Ball

9 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. $125. Music by Kentucky Pro DJ, and a special band feauturing members of BRENDA, The Deloreans, Maximón, and Wax Fang. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres by Lockbox, midnight champagne toast. 859-899-6800. 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington. $125.

DJ Rice and the Payin’ Dues Blues Band

9 p.m.-midnight. Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle. 859-296-1007. Azurrestaurant.com.

Rebel Without a Cause

9 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. Willieslocallyknown.com. $5.

Kung Fu Grip

9 p.m. Brick Alley, 325 St. Claire St., Frankfort. Finger foods, champagne toast. 502-875-2559. $8 single, $15 couple, .

Unknown Hinson

9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 Ashland Ave. Cosmic-charlies.com. $20.

Prohibition Party: Joslyn and The Sweet Compression

9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. Also featuring Heavy Sole, Short & Co. Prohibition inspired menu by Kentasty Catering, bootleg inspired cocktails, costumes encouraged Theburlky.com. $10 includes free champagne toast and ballroom drop.

Gatsby Party: Buffalo Ridge Jazz Band

9 p.m. Belle’s Cocktail House, 156 Market St. Facebook.com/bellescocktailhouse. $30 single, $50 couple advance; $40 single, $70 couple at the door.

Bruce Lewis & Friends

9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The Grey Goose, 170 Jefferson St. 859-233-1500. Greygooserestaurants.com. No cover.

The Space Cowboys

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Banners, 3650 Boston Rd. $10 includes music, party favors and free champagne toast at midnight. Full food menu until 2 a.m.

Masquerade Bash

9 p.m.-2 a.m. The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St., Suite 190. Three venues. Music by The Wooks, Honeychild, DJ Ryan Coxx. Cocktails, champagne, costumes optional. 859-608-5069. Bit.ly/2iEJiI7. $40, $75 VIP.

Blackberry Smoke

9 p.m. Louisville Palace Theatre, 625 S. Fourth St., Louisville. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com. $35-$60.

Them GD Bangs, Swamp Hawk, When Particles Collide, Lung

9 p.m. Green Lantern, 497 W. Third St. Bit.ly/2iqRXuq. $8.

Idiot Glee, Chlorine, Mark Murray

9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone. Facebook.com/alsbarlexington. $8 ages 18-20, $5 ages 21 and older.

LexVegas

9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Malabu Pub & Grille, 239 Surfside Dr. $5. 859-278-9003. Bit.ly/2hlIWRI.

Mandy Ray

10 p.m.-2 a.m. Chevy Chase Inn, 833 Euclid Ave. Champagne toast at midnight. 859-266-9422. Bit.ly/2iqI3sN. No cover.

Comedy show featuring Chris Hurst

10 p.m. Al’s Beer Garden, 601 N. Limestone. Also featuring: Patrick Monahan, Catherine Perkins, Pete Wolynec, Greg Allen Cornett and host, Joe Cooper. Facebook.com/alsbarlexington. No cover.

Mike Archer Band

10 p.m.-2 a.m. Cocktails Bar & Grill, 3090 Old Todds Rd. Cocktailsbarandgrill.com.

DJ Flex City

10 p.m. Tin Roof, 303 S. Limestone. Champagne toast at midnight. Tinrooflexington.com. $5 advance, $10 at the door.

