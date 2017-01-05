Stage & Dance

January 5, 2017 8:49 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

The City reunion, George Molton, 9, $5

ACS Hall of Fame, George Molton, 9, $5

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Vet Jam Band, 8:30-12:30

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

DistraXions, 9

DistraXions, 9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Terrified Riders, Severn, 9

Hollow Bone, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Daniel Mason Band, 8, $10

Northside Sheiks, M Ross Perkins, Debraun Thomas Trio, 8, $10

Silver Lining; Goodbye, Goodnight; Polterguise, Coleslaw, Halfgrass, 8, $5

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Mandy Ray, 10-2

Tommy Sikes, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

True Blue Burlesque & Variety, 9, $15

Born Cross Eyed, 10, $10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Donny Brook, 8-12

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

The Jazz Syndicate, 8-11

Paul Childers Band, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

Greg Austin, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table

& Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Josh Wright, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Paper Moon, 7-9

Harold Young, 6:30-8:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

DJ, 9-1

Dillon Montgomery, 9-1, $5

Musictown

114 Lisle Industrial Ave.

The Fugitives, Bill Kelly, 6-8:30

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Superfecta, 9

Superfecta, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Aly’an, 9:30, $5

The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8

Nizhoni’ Sky, 8

Open mic, 6-9

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

C The Beat, 9, $12

Cash Unchained, 9, $10

Lucky Tubb, 8, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Stage & Dance

