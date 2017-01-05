Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
The City reunion, George Molton, 9, $5
ACS Hall of Fame, George Molton, 9, $5
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Vet Jam Band, 8:30-12:30
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
DistraXions, 9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Terrified Riders, Severn, 9
Hollow Bone, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Daniel Mason Band, 8, $10
Northside Sheiks, M Ross Perkins, Debraun Thomas Trio, 8, $10
Silver Lining; Goodbye, Goodnight; Polterguise, Coleslaw, Halfgrass, 8, $5
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Mandy Ray, 10-2
Tommy Sikes, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
True Blue Burlesque & Variety, 9, $15
Born Cross Eyed, 10, $10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Donny Brook, 8-12
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
The Jazz Syndicate, 8-11
Paul Childers Band, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
Greg Austin, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table
& Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Josh Wright, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Paper Moon, 7-9
Harold Young, 6:30-8:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
DJ, 9-1
Dillon Montgomery, 9-1, $5
Musictown
114 Lisle Industrial Ave.
The Fugitives, Bill Kelly, 6-8:30
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Superfecta, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Aly’an, 9:30, $5
The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8
Nizhoni’ Sky, 8
Open mic, 6-9
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
C The Beat, 9, $12
Cash Unchained, 9, $10
Lucky Tubb, 8, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
