January 5, 2017 9:29 AM

Coming next week: Steve Rannazzisi, ‘Stop Kiss,’ Art League preview

By Harriett Hendren

Jan. 12-29

‘Stop Kiss’

Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. $10-$19. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.

Jan. 13

‘Demographically Speaking, a Figurative Exhibition’ Opening Preview Party

6-10 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org. $75 single, $140 couple, $30 VIP lounge access.

Jan. 13-15

Steve Rannazzisi

Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $20-$25. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Jan. 14

Allegro Dance Project: ‘Grow’

7 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com. $12-$18.

Jan. 14

René Marie and Experiment in Truth

8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, Danville. $38, $49. 859-236-4692. Nortoncenter.com.

