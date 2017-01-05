Coming next week: Steve Rannazzisi, ‘Stop Kiss,’ Art League preview

Jan. 12-29
‘Stop Kiss’
Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. $10-$19. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.
Jan. 13
‘Demographically Speaking, a Figurative Exhibition’ Opening Preview Party
6-10 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org. $75 single, $140 couple, $30 VIP lounge access.
Jan. 13-15
Steve Rannazzisi
Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $20-$25. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Jan. 14
Allegro Dance Project: ‘Grow’
7 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com. $12-$18.
Jan. 14
René Marie and Experiment in Truth
8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, Danville. $38, $49. 859-236-4692. Nortoncenter.com.
