Weekend best bets: Costaki Economopoulos at COB, music of Cash, Bowie, more

Costaki Economopoulos
The comic, who has written for Bette Midler, Jay Leno, MTV and BET, brings his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 to $12. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Kentucky Invitational Truck and Tractor Pull
Shows start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. Friday is a qualifying round. On Saturday, the best of the bunch compete for the title of 2017 Kentucky Invitational Grand Champion. Tickets are available at the door for $20, free for ages 6 and younger. 859-233-4303. Kentuckyinvitational.com.
Louisville Orchestra: The Music of David Bowie
An evening of Bowie’s iconic songs will feature guest conductor Brent Havens and a full rock band. Show time is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Center for the Arts, 501 West Main Street, Louisville. Tickets are $27 to $75. 502-584-7777. Kentuckycenter.org.
The Northside Sheiks
The roots-music outfit headlines at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road, on Saturday. M Ross Perkins and the DeBraun Thomas Trio will also perform. Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Theburlky.com.
Cash Unchained
The band brings the music of the “Man in Black” to Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive, at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10. Willieslocallyknown.com.
Born Cross Eyed
The Lexington Grateful Dead tribute band performs at 10 p.m. Saturday at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Avenue. Tickets are $10. Cosmic-charlies.com.
