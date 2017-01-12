Stage & Dance

Coming next week: MLK events, Harlem Globetrotters, Dreamgirls

By Harriett Hendren

Jan. 16

Lexington’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

Freedom March 10 a.m. Commemorative program with keynote speaker, the Rev. Otis Moss III. Committed, an a capella group, will perform. 11 a.m. Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. Screening of “Race: The Jesse Owens Story” 2:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. All events are free. www.uky.edu/mlk.

Jan. 16

Harlem Globetrotters

2 p.m. Rupp Arena, 439 W. Vine St. $25.50-$119.50. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.

Jan. 19-29

KCT Winterfest: ‘Dreamgirls’

Dinner 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St. $25-$50. 859-935-1564. Mykct.org.

Jan. 20

Gallery Hop

5-8 p.m. A free self-guided tour of area galleries. Galleryhoplex.com.

Jan. 20-22

‘Pippin’

Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$150. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

