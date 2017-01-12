Coming next week: MLK events, Harlem Globetrotters, Dreamgirls

Jan. 16
Lexington’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
Freedom March 10 a.m. Commemorative program with keynote speaker, the Rev. Otis Moss III. Committed, an a capella group, will perform. 11 a.m. Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. Screening of “Race: The Jesse Owens Story” 2:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. All events are free. www.uky.edu/mlk.
Jan. 16
Harlem Globetrotters
2 p.m. Rupp Arena, 439 W. Vine St. $25.50-$119.50. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
Jan. 19-29
KCT Winterfest: ‘Dreamgirls’
Dinner 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St. $25-$50. 859-935-1564. Mykct.org.
Jan. 20
Gallery Hop
5-8 p.m. A free self-guided tour of area galleries. Galleryhoplex.com.
Jan. 20-22
‘Pippin’
Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$150. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
