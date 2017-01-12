Best Bets: Ann Tower retrospective, Allegro Dance, Restless Leg String Band, more

‘Ann Tower: A Retrospective and Remembrance’
A look at the work of the respected artist and gallery owner who was once an art critic for the Lexington Herald-Leader. The exhibit opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ann Tower Gallery, 141 East Main Street. On view through March 14. 859-425-1188. Anntowergallery.com.
Allegro Dance Project: ‘Grow’
An evening of contemporary dance, aerial and circus art, and original live music, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. There will be a silent auction in the theater lobby. Proceeds will go to the group’s dance outreach program for children with Down’s syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other needs. Tickets are $12 to $18. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com.
‘Demographically Speaking’
The Lexington Art League’s annual figure show opens with a preview party from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Tickets are $75 single, $140 couple. VIP Lounge access is $30. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org.
Aesop Rock
The San Francisco-based hip-hop artist and producer headlines at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mercury Ballroom, 611 South Fourth Street, Louisville. Rob Sonic and DJ Zone will also perform. Tickets are $22. 502-583-4555. Mercuryballroom.com.
‘Black Bone’
Transylvania University’s Morlan Gallery opens the exhibition year on Friday with a show of Affrilachian visual artists and poets. The name of the exhibition, “Black Bone,” comes from the Affrilachian Poets’ first literary anthology released this month. On Jan. 19, Affrilachian Poets, including Frank X Walker, Kelly Norman Ellis, Gerald Coleman and others, will give a reading at 6 p.m. at the Carrick Theater next to the gallery. An opening reception will follow, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the gallery. On view through Feb. 14. 859-233-8142. Transy.edu. Read more about the exhibit in Sunday’s Herald-Leader and this weekend at LexGo.com.
Restless Leg String Band
The local bluegrass fave performs at 10 p.m. Friday at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Avenue. Tickets are $7. Cosmic-charlies.com.
