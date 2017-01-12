Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Avery Crabtree, 8; Avery Crabtree
Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Willie Eames, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Kings Ransom, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 7-11
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Rice, 6-9
Andy Rucker, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Yellow Dye No. 5, 9
Stone Soup, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Picturesque, Artica, Softspoken, Jandergan, 8. $10 advance, $12 day of show. All ages. $5 surcharge for ages 20 and younger.
The Wooks, Kelsey Waldon, 8, $10
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Keith Hubbard and The Hubcats, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Field, 10-2
Herrington & Field, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Rena Spears, 7
Charlie Johnson, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Restless Leg String Band, 10, $7
Driftwood Gypsy, Carnival Giant, 10, $8
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Off The Clock, 8-midnight
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Mark Tyree and the Jazz Syndicate, 8-11
Ben Lacy, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers,
10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Throwbacks, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Anthony Wells, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 5; Cheap
Whiskey, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Dock Steffey, 7-10
DJ Rice, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Zach Hammond, 7-9
J. Poole, 7-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Slick Floors, 8-midnight, $5
Matt Gwynn, 9-1
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Old School Stew, 9-1, $5,
free for women
Aly’an, 9-1, $5
Musictown
114 Lisle Industrial Ave.
The Fugitives, Katie Hardin, 6-8:30, $10
Neon Boots
265 N. Keeneland Dr.,
Richmond
The Generations, Bootsie, 9
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Radio 80, 9
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Deep Pocket, 9-1
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Solidago, 8-midnight
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Edenspeak, 8
Bethany Road, 8
Open mic, 6-9
VFW Post 4075
104 E. Second St., Frankfort
Ageless Country, 7-10, $7
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kimberly Carter and Carryin’ On, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Boy Named Banjo, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Kevin Dalton and The Tuesday Blooms, 8, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments