January 12, 2017 10:25 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Avery Crabtree, 8; Avery Crabtree

Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Willie Eames, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Kings Ransom, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 7-11

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Rice, 6-9

Andy Rucker, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Yellow Dye No. 5, 9

Stone Soup, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Picturesque, Artica, Softspoken, Jandergan, 8. $10 advance, $12 day of show. All ages. $5 surcharge for ages 20 and younger.

The Wooks, Kelsey Waldon, 8, $10

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Keith Hubbard and The Hubcats, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Field, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Rena Spears, 7

Charlie Johnson, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Restless Leg String Band, 10, $7

Driftwood Gypsy, Carnival Giant, 10, $8

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Off The Clock, 8-midnight

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Mark Tyree and the Jazz Syndicate, 8-11

Ben Lacy, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers,

10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Throwbacks, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Anthony Wells, 5; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 5; Cheap

Whiskey, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Dock Steffey, 7-10

DJ Rice, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Zach Hammond, 7-9

J. Poole, 7-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Slick Floors, 8-midnight, $5

Matt Gwynn, 9-1

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Old School Stew, 9-1, $5,

free for women

Aly’an, 9-1, $5

Musictown

114 Lisle Industrial Ave.

The Fugitives, Katie Hardin, 6-8:30, $10

Neon Boots

265 N. Keeneland Dr.,

Richmond

The Generations, Bootsie, 9

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Deep Pocket, 9-1

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Solidago, 8-midnight

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Edenspeak, 8

Bethany Road, 8

Open mic, 6-9

VFW Post 4075

104 E. Second St., Frankfort

Ageless Country, 7-10, $7

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kimberly Carter and Carryin’ On, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Boy Named Banjo, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Kevin Dalton and The Tuesday Blooms, 8, $10

LexJam 10th anniversary show, 7

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

