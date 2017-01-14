Entertain your options for this week
Jan. 16
Lexington’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
Free events at the Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall, 430 West Vine Street, include the Freedom March at 10 a.m. A commemorative program at 11 a.m. features keynote speaker, the Rev. Otis Moss III, and Committed, an a cappella group. A free screening of “Race: The Jesse Owens Story” is at 2:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. www.uky.edu/mlk.
Jan. 20-22
‘Pippin’
The Broadway hit, winner of the 2013 Tony Award for best musical revival, comes to the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 to $150. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Jan. 19-22, 26-29
KCT Winterfest: ‘Dreamgirls’
The Kentucky Conservatory Theatre presents an evening of dining, cocktails and musical theater at The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester Street. Dinner starts at 7 p.m., show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the show only, $50 to $60 for dinner and the show. 859-935-1564. Mykct.org.
