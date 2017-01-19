Stage & Dance

January 19, 2017 3:03 PM

The week to come: Warhol, LINES Ballet, Lexington Music Awards

By Harriett Hendren

Jan. 25

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

7:30 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, Danville. $27-$49. 859-236-4692. Nortoncenter.com.

Jan. 26-29

Tom Rhodes

Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Jan. 27

Black Jacket Symphony: Queen’s ‘A Night at the Opera’

8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 S. Short St. $30, $35. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Jan. 28-Feb. 23

‘Face Value: Photographs by Doris Ulmann and Andy Warhol’

University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. 859-257-5716. Finearts.uky.edu/art-museum.

Jan. 29

Lexington Music Awards

6 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. $12. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonmusicawards.org.

