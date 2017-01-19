Best Bets: Gallery Hop, Dierks Bentley, Mecca Dance, and more

Gallery Hop
The first Hop of the year is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with an impressive lineup of new shows. Artist and illustrator Charlie Haggard will be at the Central Library Gallery to sign and talk about his work, on view there through Feb. 19. The Huntington, W.Va., artist creates original characters inspired by nostalgia, pop culture and imagination.
At the Living Arts and Science Center, 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, “Kentucky Clay” opened on Wednesday. It features works by Kentucky ceramists and potters, including Hunter and Amelia Stamps, who curated the show, Matt Gaddie, Jeffrey Nichols, Fong Choo, Zoe Strecker and more.
A guide of participating venues is available at ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill Street, or go to Galleryhoplex.com.
Mecca Dance Studio: ‘The Moon is in Scorpio’
Members of the Lexington dance troupe Rakadu present a belly dance showcase at 8 p.m. Friday at 21c Museum Hotel, 167 West Main Street. Meccadance.com.
Sister Ray: Velvet Underground Tribute
Members of Frigidkitty, Slo-Fi, The Tallboys, The Fanged Robot and Palisades play the music of The Velvet Underground. Show time is 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Tickets are $10. A portion of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity. Theburlky.com.
Dierks Bentley
The country superstar kicks off the weekend in Louisville with a show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum Center. Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi will also perform. Tickets are $31.75 to $50.75. Kfcyumcenter.com.
‘Cows Don’t Fly and Other Known Facts’
A flying cow, a driving pig and a circus goose pop up in the latest production from Lexington Children’s Theater. It’s adapted from the books of Paul Brett Johnson. Shows are 2 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 29; 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the theater’s Main Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
The January Ball: A Speakeasy
Join AthensWest Theatre Co. for an evening of Jazz Age fun from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Jenna N. Day, Afterculture Theatre and the Volare String Quartet will perform. Appetizers and desserts by Sweet Lilu’s will be served. Tickets are $40 online through Friday, $50 at the door, and include one drink ticket. 859-425-2550. Athenswest.net.
