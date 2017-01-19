Stage & Dance

January 19, 2017 3:14 PM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Larry Williams Band, 10

The Black Lillies, 10, $10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Andy Rucker, 7-10

Sam Jones, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Radio 80, 9-1

Radio 80, 9-1

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Stir Krazy, 9

Stir Krazy, 9

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Crowe, 6-9

Paper Moon, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Fear of Falling, 9

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Qiet, Last of the Dodo, 9, $7

Velvet Underground covers: members of Palisades, Slo-Fi, The Tallboys, Frigidkitty, more, 9:30, $10. Benefit for Habitat for Humanity

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Solidago, 8-midnight

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Ricardo Moreno, 7

Byron McChord, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Afroman, 9, $20

Wick-It the Instigator, 9, $15

Restless Leg String Band, 9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 7-11

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Gail Wynters, Tripp Batton, Glenn Ginn, Bob Bryant, 7:30-10:30

Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

Butch and Mannie, 8:30; Greg Austin, 11

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Anthony Wells, 5; Wes Soard Band,

10, $5

Double Trouble, 5; Wes Soard Band,

10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table

& Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Jason Hugg, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Paul and Yoonie, 7-9

Harold Sherman, 7-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9-1

Matt Gwynn, 9-1

Minglewood

150 N. Limestone

Eric Cummins, Don Rodgers, 9

Lee Owen, Emory Joseph, 9

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Travis Broughton, 9-1, $5

George Molton, 90 Proof Band, 9-1, $5

Musictown

114 Lisle Industrial Ave.

The Fugitives, Christina Walton,

6-8:30, $10

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Encore of Lexington, 9

Encore of Lexington, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Josh Butcher and The

Lexingtons, 9:30, $5

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30

Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton

Mullins, 9:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, Zach Lafferty, Brandon May, 8

Anthony Jones, Jake Ellis, 8

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kelly Richey Band, 8, $5

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Other Brothers, 9, $5

Alma Gitana, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Stage & Dance

