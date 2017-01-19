Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Larry Williams Band, 10
The Black Lillies, 10, $10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Andy Rucker, 7-10
Sam Jones, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Radio 80, 9-1
Radio 80, 9-1
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Stir Krazy, 9
Stir Krazy, 9
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Crowe, 6-9
Paper Moon, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Fear of Falling, 9
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Qiet, Last of the Dodo, 9, $7
Velvet Underground covers: members of Palisades, Slo-Fi, The Tallboys, Frigidkitty, more, 9:30, $10. Benefit for Habitat for Humanity
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Solidago, 8-midnight
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Ricardo Moreno, 7
Byron McChord, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Afroman, 9, $20
Wick-It the Instigator, 9, $15
Restless Leg String Band, 9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 7-11
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Gail Wynters, Tripp Batton, Glenn Ginn, Bob Bryant, 7:30-10:30
Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
Butch and Mannie, 8:30; Greg Austin, 11
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Anthony Wells, 5; Wes Soard Band,
10, $5
Double Trouble, 5; Wes Soard Band,
10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table
& Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Jason Hugg, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Paul and Yoonie, 7-9
Harold Sherman, 7-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 9-1
Matt Gwynn, 9-1
Minglewood
150 N. Limestone
Eric Cummins, Don Rodgers, 9
Lee Owen, Emory Joseph, 9
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Travis Broughton, 9-1, $5
George Molton, 90 Proof Band, 9-1, $5
Musictown
114 Lisle Industrial Ave.
The Fugitives, Christina Walton,
6-8:30, $10
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Encore of Lexington, 9
Encore of Lexington, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Josh Butcher and The
Lexingtons, 9:30, $5
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30
Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton
Mullins, 9:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, Zach Lafferty, Brandon May, 8
Anthony Jones, Jake Ellis, 8
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kelly Richey Band, 8, $5
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
The Other Brothers, 9, $5
Alma Gitana, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
