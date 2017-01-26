Stage & Dance

The week to come: SteelDrivers, Bert Kreischer, 1964, Chinese New Year

Jan. 31

Shen Yun: Connecting Heaven & Earth

7:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, Richmond. $75.50-$105.50. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.

Feb. 2-4

Bert Kreischer

Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $12-$22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Feb. 3

The SteelDrivers

7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall. $20, VIP $50. Manchestermusichall.com.

Feb. 3

‘1964 The Tribute’: Beatles Tribute Band

8 p.m. 859-233-3535. Lexington Opera House. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $39, $49.

Feb. 4

Chinese New Year Celebration

4 p.m. Cultural Festival, free; 7 p.m. ticketed show, $15. Lexington Opera House. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

