The week to come: SteelDrivers, Bert Kreischer, 1964, Chinese New Year

Jan. 31
Shen Yun: Connecting Heaven & Earth
7:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, Richmond. $75.50-$105.50. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.
Feb. 2-4
Bert Kreischer
Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $12-$22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Feb. 3
The SteelDrivers
7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall. $20, VIP $50. Manchestermusichall.com.
Feb. 3
‘1964 The Tribute’: Beatles Tribute Band
8 p.m. 859-233-3535. Lexington Opera House. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $39, $49.
Feb. 4
Chinese New Year Celebration
4 p.m. Cultural Festival, free; 7 p.m. ticketed show, $15. Lexington Opera House. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
