Best Bets: Black Jacket Symphony plays Queen, ‘Cows Don’t Fly,’ Tom Rhodes, UK Dance

Black Jacket Symphony: Queen’s ‘A Night at the Opera’
The group performs Queen’s classic album in its entirety, including “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 8 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. The show is sold out. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
‘Face Value: Photographs by Doris Ulmann and Andy Warhol’
Featuring 66 photographs by the artists whose careers were separated by decades, offering the chance to explore their distinct approaches to portraiture. On view Saturday through April 23 at the University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose Street. Admission is free. 859-257-5716. Finearts.uky.edu/art-museum. Also opening at the museum: an exhibit by UK architecture professor Mike McKay. Read about it on Page 5.
Lexington Chamber Orchestra
Music director Jan Pellant is joined by UK professor of flute Julie Hobbs for Ernest Bloch’s “Suite Modale.” The concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Drive, also includes Reza Vali’s “Funebre” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence.” Vali, professor of composition at Carnegie Mellon, joins Pellant for a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. Free admission, suggested donation $10. Lexingtonchamberorchestra.com.
‘Cows Don’t Fly and Other Known Facts’
A flying cow, a driving pig and a circus goose pop up in the Lexington Children’s Theatre production, based on the books by Kentucky author Paul Brett Johnson. Recommended for ages 4 and older. Shows are at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 West Short Street. Adults $18, children $15. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org
Tom Rhodes
The “Tom Rhodes Radio” podcast host, who has appeared on Showtime and Comedy Central, brings his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway at The Mall at Lexington Green. Shows are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9 to $14. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
‘In Flight’
The UK Department of Theatre and Dance explores the history and future of concert dance, with works from faculty and guest choreographers. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Guignol Theatre, UK Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose Street. Tickets are $15, $10 for students. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.
