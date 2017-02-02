Stage & Dance

The week to come: Kentucky Great Writers, Lyric Film Series, ‘R&J’ ballet

By Harriett Hendren

Feb. 7

Kentucky Great Writers Series

6:30 p.m. Carnegie Center, 351 W. Second St. Featuring Ada Limón, Margaret Verble and Manuel Gonzales. Open microphone 6 p.m. Free. 859-254-4175. Carnegiecenterlex.org.

Feb. 7-28

Hidden Colors Film Series

7 p.m. Tuesdays. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. Free. 859-280-2201. Lexingtonlyric.com.

Feb. 9-12

Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show

Heritage Hall and Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $12, $5 ages 3-13. Lexingtonboatshow.com.

Feb. 11

Lexington Ballet: ‘Romeo and Juliet’

2 and 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $20.75-$40-75.

Feb. 11

Bulls, Bands and Barrels

7-11 p.m. Alltech Arena, Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. $20 adults, $12 children. Bullsbandsandbarrels.com.

