Best bets: ‘1964: The Tribute’ and One World Film Festival

‘1964 The Tribute’
The Beatles tribute band performs the group’s pre-“Sgt. Pepper” era music, complete with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $39 and $49. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Chinese New Year Celebration
Celebrate the year of the rooster Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Admission is free to the Cultural Festival from 4 to 6:45 p.m., featuring a holiday market, festival food, crafts, traditional costumes, cultural displays and family activities. The ticketed show, $15, starts at 7 p.m. and includes festival songs, dances, comedy skits and martial arts. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, which in Chinese culture means happiness and good fortune. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
One World Film Festival: ‘Concussion’
The annual event opens with a free screening at 2 p.m. Sunday at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Pavilion A Auditorium at 1000 South Limestone. The 2015 film stars Will Smith as a forensic pathologist who reveals the truth about concussions in the NFL. The festival continues through March 11 with free screenings at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. Lexfilm.org.
‘Nunsense’
The “habit-forming” musical starts a three-week run at The Woodford Theatre Friday. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater in the Falling Springs Arts and Recreation Center, 275 Beasley Drive, Versailles. Tickets are $13-$20 and available at the theater box office by calling 859-873-0648 or visiting Woodfordtheatre.com.
Bert Kreischer
The host of the Travel Channel’s “Trip Flip” headlines at Comedy Off Broadway at the Mall at Lexington Green. Showtimes are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $19, $22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Art In Bloom Weekend
Floral arrangements by local designers are exhibited with the art that inspired them at the UK Art Museum, 405 Rose Street. On view from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
The Art In Bloom cocktail party, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday , features Four Roses bourbon, wine, beer and appetizers. Tickets are $50. 859-257-5716. Finearts.uky.edu/art-museum.
Vita and The Woolf, Noncompliant, Swamphawk
Vita and The Woolf, featuring vocalist Jennifer Pague, headlines at 10 p.m. Saturday at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Avenue. Tickets are $8. Cosmic-charlies.com.
